The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. There's another full MLB schedule with 15 games throughout Wednesday, including Brewers vs. Mariners and Rangers vs. Nationals. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight some markets available for Wednesday's slate and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

SportsLine's team of experts have locked in MLB picks for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks, Orioles vs. Yankees and Rockies vs. Dodgers as part of our Wednesday best Kalshi trades at one of the largest prediction markets. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks: More than 8.5 runs scored NO ($0.54 per share)

Orioles vs. Yankees: New York to win by more than 1.5 runs or more NO ($0.60 per share)

Rockies vs. Dodgers: Kyle Freeland 18 or more outs recorded NO ($0.53 per share)

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

"The Red Sox offense has scored 20 runs combined in the first two games of this series, but don't be surprised if pitching rules in Game 3. For Arizona, Brandon Pfaadt has been Cy Young-like since being recalled from AAA in late-June," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "He hasn't given up more than two runs in any of his nine starts since then, including four straight outings with zero earned runs allowed. On the other side, Payton Tolle has given up two runs or fewer in 6 of his last 7 outings."

More than 8.5 runs to be scored in Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks is trading at $0.46 per share, while fewer than 8.5 runs scored is trading at $0.54 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Orioles vs. Yankees

"With Carlos Rodon lasting only four innings in Tuesday's win for the Yankees, the bullpen was used plenty, including pretty much all high-leverage guys, so that may matter here," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Starter Will Warren (6-6, 4.42 ERA) dominated Baltimore in two early-season starts, but he was great back then. Not so much lately with a 7.71 ERA in 9.1 innings this month. The O's were hot and got back the Wild Card race, so perhaps some urgency here on a two-game skid. Chris Bassitt is 3-1 with a 3.09 ERA at home."

The Yankees winning by 1.5 or more runs is trading at $0.41 per share at Kalshi. New York to win by fewer than 1.5 runs or lose the game outright is trading at $0.60." Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rockies vs. Dodgers

"If Kyle Freeland hits six full innings against the Dodgers in Coors Field, I'll take my loss. This is his first time pitching on normal rest in over a month, and of course, the environment in Denver is never advantageous for pitchers," SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca said. "The southpaw has seen this line pushed up because of recent solid performances, covering this number in four of his last six and pitching into the 6th inning in one of the misses, so now we get to fade the higher number. In Freeland's two appearances vs. LA this year, he's allowed 14 runs on 18 hits in just nine total innings, failing to complete a full six innings in either. Colorado also gets a day off tomorrow to help the bullpen rest."

Kyle Freeland to record 18+ outs is priced at $0.46 per share. Freeland to record fewer than 18 outs is trading at $0.53 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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