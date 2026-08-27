Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. On Kalshi, you'll be able to find prediction markets for any of the seven games on Thursday's MLB schedule or the four NFL preseason games tonight. Top matchups tonight include Braves vs. Dodgers and Rams vs. Chargers. The Braves have won the first two games of their series against Los Angeles, and Atlanta will start left-hander Chris Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA) against the Dodgers. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight some Kalshi markets available for Thursday's slate and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, and our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Blue Jays vs. Royals, Giants vs. Diamondbacks and Chargers vs. Rams as part of our Thursday trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Blue Jays vs. Royals: Kansas City to win ($0.52 per share)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks: San Francisco to win ($0.50 per share)

Chargers vs. Rams: Chargers to win by more than 3.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Blue Jays vs. Royals

"Kansas City had its nine-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, but I think they get back on track with Noah Cameron on the hill in Toronto on Thursday. In August, Cameron is 3-0 with a 1.63 in four starts for the Royals," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Current Blue Jays are only 3 for 20 (.150 average) against the left hander. I'm also inclined to fade Toronto starter Spencer Arrighetti, who puts runners on base at a high clip (1.35 WHIP). Give me the Royals to win the series in Toronto."

The Royals are priced at $0.52 per share to win on Thursday, and the Blue Jays are priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Giants vs. Diamondbacks

"Diamondbacks rookie Jose Cabrera allowed no runs over five innings in his debut, then over the next three starts gave up 11 runs over 12.2 IP. Now he's back from a minor league stint in which he posted a 6.83 ERA in 29 IP," SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson said. "The Giants' OPS of .748 over the last two weeks is notably better than the D'backs' .689. We'll trust Giants RHP Landen Roupp to fight through 4-5 frames and hand it to a pen with a 2.52 ERA since mid-August."

Both teams are priced at $0.50 per share to win. You can also trade MLB props for this matchup, with Corbin Carroll priced at $0.13 per share to homer and Rafael Devers priced at $0.16 per share to go yard. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chargers vs. Rams

"The two Los Angeles teams close out their preseasons against each other, and it's no question the Rams have been the better team despite not playing anyone of consequence," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Even with that strategy, players like Jarquez Hunter, CJ Daniels and Max Klare have been effective on offense, and their QBs have played well. The Chargers have been hit or miss, but I have much less confidence in their offense here."

The Chargers to win by 3.5 or more is priced at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on NFL preseason action here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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