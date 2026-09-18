The Friday Week 3 college football slate features the high-powered fifth-ranked Miami Hurricanes taking on Wake Forest, and a top-25 clash with No. 13 Texas Tech hosting No. 22 Houston as opportunities to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Miami vs. Wake Forest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with Houston vs. Texas Tech at 8 p.m. ET. Houston and Texas Tech are both 2-0 this season, and with home-field advantage, the Red Raiders are trading at $0.74 per contract to win, with Houston at $0.27 to win in the latest Week 3 college football trading prices at Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Darian Mensah has continued the recent trend of Miami transfer portal quarterbacks leading the Hurricanes to one of the nation's top offenses, which has Miami trading at $0.92 per contract to win and $0.51 per contract to win by more than 20.5 points at prediction market apps, such as Kalshi. Texas Tech is trading at $0.49 on prediction markets to win by 7.5 points.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Miami to win by more than 20.5 points ($0.51)

Miami vs. Wake Forest: Fewer than 56.5 total points scored ($0.51)

Texas Tech to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.49)

Houston vs. Texas Tech: More than 52.5 total points scored ($0.51)

Miami vs. Wake Forest: Miami to win by more than 20.5 points ($0.51)

"I haven't seen anything from Miami that'll suggest that they'll stub their toe against a Wake Forest team that can score," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "The Hurricanes have been consistently excellent, keeping their foot on the gas the entire game. I don't think people realize how good they've been defensively as well."

Miami to win by more than 20.5 points is trading at $0.51 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.50. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Miami vs. Wake Forest: Fewer than 56.5 total points scored ($0.51)

Miami has the No. 12 scoring offense in the nation at 45 points per game, but its defense has been even more dominant, ranking third at 6.0 ppg allowed. Miami defeated Stanford 45-6 in its only game against an FBS school this season. Wake Forest scored 38 points against both Akron and Purdue, but Miami is a significant rise in competition. Each of their last four head-to-head contests resulted in less than 56.5 total points scored. The model projects less than 56.5 total points in 65.8% of simulations.

Less than 56.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51 per contract at Kalshi, while more than 56.5 total points is priced at $0.50. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas Tech to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.49)

"Last season, the Cougars were entering this game undefeated at 4-0 and ended up getting spanked 35-11 at home," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Now, they are much better on offense, and they're facing a Texas Tech squad coming off of a sloppy victory against Oregon State. To me, last week was the wake-up call for the Red Raiders."

Texas Tech to win by more than 7.5 points is trading at $0.49 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.52. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Houston vs. Texas Tech: More than 52.5 total points scored ($0.51)

Each of Houston's first two games this season had at least 53 points scored. Texas Tech is coming off a 35-24 win over Oregon State last week to finish with more than this total as well. Conner Weigman is back for his second season as Houston's QB1, and Texas Tech returned its running back tandem of Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams, who combined for 1,992 rushing yards last season. Four of their last five head-to-head matchups have resulted in at least 53 total points scored, and the model projects more than 52.5 total points scored in 51.1% of simulations.

More than 52.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51 per contract at Kalshi, while less than 52.5 total points is priced at $0.50. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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