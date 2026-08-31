The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, and that can be used in MLB prediction markets on Monday or college football prediction markets later in the week. Tonight's MLB schedule is highlighted by matchups like Cubs vs. Brewers and Phillies vs. Diamondbacks. The Week 1 college football schedule includes Oregon vs. Boise State and LSU vs. Clemson. LSU is trading at $0.79 per share to beat Clemson, which is trading at $0.23 per share to spring the upset. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Monday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Braves vs. Giants, Rockies vs. Orioles and Texas vs. Texas State as part of our Monday best trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Braves vs. Giants: Atlanta to win ($0.61 per share)

Rockies vs. Orioles: Baltimore to win ($0.57 per share)

Texas vs. Texas State: Fewer than 60.5 points scored ($0.54 per share)

Braves vs. Giants predictions

"The Giants have squat to play for and they flew across country for a one-off stop in Atlanta for this make-up game before heading on to Pittsburgh," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Feels like the definition of who cares for the visitors, who start journeyman Anthony Molina on the mound. The Braves have won seven in a row and inching toward the best record in the majors. Bryce Elder (6-3, 3.49 ERA at home) is usually solid on the mound."

Atlanta is trading at $0.61 per share to win at home, while San Francisco is trading at $0.40 per share to win at home. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rockies vs. Orioles predictions

"Don't look now, but the Orioles are only one game out of the American League's final playoff spot despite being one game under .500. Baltimore is 7-2 in its last nine games, including a weekend sweep of the Athletics in Sacramento," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Now Baltimore faces the National League's worst team in Colorado and starter Tanner Gordon. In 43.1 innings at Coors Field, the right hander has posted a 7.89 ERA and has surrendered 14 of his 17 home runs allowed. Kyle Bradish hasn't pitched overly well for Baltimore of late but I trust him more than Gordon."

The Rockies are trading at $0.44 per share to win and the Orioles are priced at $0.57 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas vs. Texas State predictions

"The Longhorns host the Bobcats one week before one of the biggest games of the season: No. 1 Ohio State at No. 5 Texas on Sept. 12," SportsLine college football expert Gene Menez said. "With that enormous matchup looming, the Longhorns, who already are dealing with all-America left tackle Trevor Goosby's bone bruise in his left knee, will emphasize two things against Texas State once the outcome of the game is no longer in doubt: 1) getting out of it healthy and 2) getting it over. Texas also has loads of depth on defense, especially on the line and off the edge, so the Bobcats aren't likely to get any cheap garbage time scores. I could see this as a 45-10 game early in the fourth quarter that never reaches 60 points."

More than 60.5 combined points scored is trading at $0.47 per share on Kalshi, while fewer is trading at $0.54 per share. You can also adjust the slider between 39.5 points to 81.5 points. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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