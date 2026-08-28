The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. On Friday, you'll be able to find prediction markets for 10 NFL preseason games and the eight games on the Week 0 college football schedule tomorrow. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight some Kalshi markets available for Friday's NFL preseason slate and Saturday's college football slate, as well as provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, and our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Ravens vs. Commanders, TCU vs. North Carolina and Virginia vs. NC State as part of our best Friday trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Ravens vs. Commanders: Baltimore to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.52 per share)

TCU vs. North Carolina: Fewer than 47.5 points scored ($0.54 per share)

Virginia vs. NC State: Fewer than 53.5 points scored ($0.54 per share)

Ravens vs. Commanders predictions

"Washington lost its starting left tackle and had to bring in new linemen who have barely practiced together. This makeshift group will face Baltimore's second- and third-string players, who have plenty of talent," SportsLine NFL expert Jeff Hochmans said. "With Jayden Daniels sitting out and Marcus Mariota injured, Washington must rely on inexperienced quarterbacks Athan Kaliakmanis and Sam Hartman for the entire game. Baltimore's backup quarterbacks are reliable—Joe Fagnano has completed 77.1 percent of his passes—and the defense, led by Jesse Minter, is operating complex blitz packages and showing little concern about revealing their schemes on film. Baltimore appears eager to finish the preseason undefeated." Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

TCU vs. North Carolina predictions

"Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr was named the starter Tuesday in Bobby Petrino's new UNC offense, and all I ask of the senior is that he works on not turning the ball over. It may sound like a simple task, but the QB position at North Carolina turned the ball over too much last season," SportsLine college football expert Micah Roberts said. "If they actually score on offense, that will be a bonus, and Bill Belichick's defense will handle the rest. The defense isn't the problem; it should be the star of the team. They just need the offense to stay patient and, once in a while, make some noise with a couple of scores. I'm betting Belichick slows the game down in Ireland and stays close with the chance to win." Trade on the college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Virginia vs. NC State predictions

"Virginia is #1 in the conference in experience per Phil Steele's magazine and they boast a strong defense that surrendered less than 20 points per game last season," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "At the same time, I'm not sure I'm expecting fireworks from the Cavaliers' offense with new QB Beau Pribula. While NC State's offense might be potent as the season goes along, I don't expect to see a 35-31 game like last year." Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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