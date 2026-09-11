New users can claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives 50% off $50 in trades with bonus credits, last verified on September 11, 2026. The Border Showdown returns to Lawrence when No. 23 Missouri visits Kansas at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS right now:

No. 24 Louisville hosts Villanova at 7 p.m. ET, and Boston College welcomes Rutgers at 7:30 p.m. ET for the Eagles' annual Red Bandanna Game. Missouri is trading at $0.67 per share to defeat Kansas, compared to $0.33 for the Jayhawks. Louisville is priced at $0.99 per share against Villanova and Boston College is trading at $0.61 per share to defeat Rutgers. The latter two games begin before the Border Showdown, creating a multi-game Friday window for college football prediction markets at Kalshi. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS right now:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus 50% off $50 in Trades with Bonus Credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 10, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS right now:

Kansas vs. Missouri trading preview

The Border Showdown returned last season after a 14-year absence, and Missouri promptly won 42-31. Now comes the first meeting in Lawrence since 2005. Both programs handled their Week 1 assignments comfortably, with Missouri beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14 and Kansas defeating Long Island 51-6. New Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons was nearly flawless in his debut, completing 17 of 19 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns before halftime. Yet SportsLine sees considerably more resistance coming on Friday. Its Projection Model produces an average score of Kansas 27, Missouri 24, despite Kalshi giving Missouri the stronger market position. That's quite the disagreement for a rivalry that hardly needs extra ammunition.

Missouri is trading at $0.67 per share to defeat Kansas on Kalshi, with Kansas priced at $0.33 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Boston College vs. Rutgers trading preview

This one arrives with considerably more urgency. Boston College lost its opener 34-15 at Cincinnati, and Rutgers stumbled 37-21 against UMass. The Scarlet Knights also enter Chestnut Hill with a quarterback change after Dylan Lonergan was injured in the opener, leaving AJ Surace to make the start Friday night. Boston College gets the benefit of its home opener and the emotional setting of the Red Bandanna Game, but SportsLine's advanced computer model doesn't envision a romp. Its Projection Model projects an average score of Boston College 33, Rutgers 28, gives the Eagles a 60% probability of winning, and assigns a 59.3% probability that the teams combine for more than 54.5 points.

Boston College is trading at $0.61 per share to defeat Rutgers on Kalshi, with Rutgers available at $0.41 per share. The Eagles finishing at least four points ahead is priced at $0.48 per share, and more than 54.5 combined points is trading at $0.49. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $25 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to Get $25 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSSPORTS code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $25 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's of prediction markets Withdraw your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.