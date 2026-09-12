New users can claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which provides 50% off $50 in Trades with Bonus Credits. If you trade your $25 successfully, you will have $50 in trading power. This offer allows 30 days to trade college football games. Saturday's college football slate brings significantly more star power than Friday's, building towards one of the biggest games of the young season. Minnesota hosts Mississippi State at 3:30 p.m. ET, and No. 1 Ohio State travels to No. 4 Texas for a 7:30 p.m. ET primetime showdown. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS right now:

Saturday's three featured games offer remarkably different market profiles. Oklahoma is trading at $0.67 per share to defeat Michigan despite SportsLine projecting the Wolverines to win by three. Mississippi State and Minnesota are essentially dead even at Kalshi, with each team sitting around $0.50 per share. The primetime headliner is just as tight: Texas is priced at approximately $0.54 per share to defeat Ohio State, compared to $0.48 for the Buckeyes. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus 50% off $50 in Trades with Bonus Credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified August 6, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Minnesota vs. Mississippi State predictions

Good luck finding much separation here. Kalshi has Mississippi State and Minnesota sitting at essentially 50-50 entering Saturday afternoon, and SportsLine's Projection Model agrees that very little distinguishes the teams. Its average simulation finishes Mississippi State 29, Minnesota 28, even though the model gives Minnesota a 49% probability of winning. The Golden Gophers also receive only a 49% probability of finishing at least two points ahead. The scoring outlook is similarly divided, with SportsLine assigning a 49% probability to more than 55.5 combined points. In other words, almost every available indicator points toward a matchup that could remain unresolved deep into the fourth quarter.

Mississippi State is trading at approximately $0.51 per share to defeat Minnesota on Kalshi, with Minnesota around $0.50 per share. Minnesota finishing at least two points ahead is priced at $0.49 per share, and more than 54.5 combined points is trading at $0.52. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas vs. Ohio State predictions

And then—the main event. No. 1 Ohio State visits No. 4 Texas in a game whose market resembles something close to a coin flip. Kalshi prices Texas at $0.54 per share and Ohio State at $0.48, with the Longhorns getting the smallest edge at home. SportsLine's Projection Model is similarly undecided, producing an average score of Texas 22, Ohio State 21 and giving the Buckeyes a 48% probability of winning. The strongest model opinion actually involves scoring. SportsLine assigns a 60.6% probability to fewer than 49.5 combined points, suggesting Saturday night's heavyweight matchup could be decided by defensive stops rather than an offensive avalanche.

Texas is trading at approximately $0.54 per share to defeat Ohio State on Kalshi, with Ohio State priced around $0.48 per share. Texas finishing at least two points ahead is trading at $0.51 per share, and more than 49.5 combined points is priced at $0.49. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $25 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

How to Get $25 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSSPORTS code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $25 in bonus trading credits to be used on any of Kalshi's prediction markets. Withdraw your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.