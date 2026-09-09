The NFL is back, and new users can take advantage of the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users 50% off $50 in Trades with Bonus Credits. If you trade your $25 successfully, you would have $50 in trading power. This offer allows 30 days to trade NFL games, the best offer around. The 2026 NFL Kickoff Game features Seahawks vs. Patriots, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET in Seattle. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS right now:

Your $25 in bonus credits can't be withdrawn right away. Instead, you need to trade the $25 in bonus credits before accessing any profit within seven days. The season opener is a rematch of last season's Super Bowl, a game in which the Seahawks came out on top, 29-13. Seattle is trading at $0.62 per share to beat New England on Kalshi, while the Patriots are trading at $0.39 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus 50% off $50 in Trades with Bonus Credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified August 6, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Seahawks vs. Patriots trading preview

A Super Bowl rematch kicks off the 2026 NFL season, and the defending Super Bowl champions are 16-5 in NFL Kickoff games since they began in 2004. The Seahawks finished last season by winning 10 consecutive games, including a 29-13 victory over New England in Super Bowl LX. Seattle featured the league's top ranked scoring defense in 2025, allowing just 17.2 points per contest.

The Seahawks will be tested on Wednesday against a high-flying Patriots offense that scored 28.8 points per game last season, the second-best mark in the NFL. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw for more than 4,000 yards in his sophomore campaign, and he finished with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns in New England's Super Bowl loss. Maye will have a new weapon this season in wide receiver AJ Brown, who recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his four seasons with the Eagles.

Seattle is priced at $0.62 per share to beat New England on Kalshi, while the Patriots are trading at $0.39 per share. There are a plethora of other NFL prediction markets available at Kalshi. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $25 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to Get $25 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSPORTS code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $25 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's prediction markets Withdrawn your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.