New users can also take advantage of the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which provides 50% off $50 in Trades with Bonus Credits. If you trade your $25 successfully, you will have $50 in trading power. This offer allows 30 days to trade NFL games, quadruple most other offers. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS right now:

The first full Sunday of the 2026 NFL season provides almost 11 uninterrupted hours of football, and four matchups offer particularly interesting opening-week storylines. Miami heads to Las Vegas at 4:25 p.m. ET, and Dallas meets the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 9-1 in their last 10 meetings against the Giants.

Kalshi's current pricing doesn't view any of the four featured matchups as a foregone conclusion. Las Vegas is priced at $0.60 to defeat Miami, while Dallas carries a similar $0.61 price against New York in the primetime finale. That sets up a Sunday slate featuring ascending young quarterbacks and several teams introducing different versions of themselves. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus 50% off $50 in Trades with Bonus Credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified August 6, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Colts vs. Ravens predictons

Forget the quarterbacks for a moment. Colts vs. Ravens features two running backs who produced almost comically similar numbers last season. Derrick Henry rushed for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns for Baltimore, and Jonathan Taylor answered with 1,585 yards and an NFL-best 18 rushing scores for Indianapolis. Both offenses have more than ground-game horsepower, too. Zay Flowers delivered a career-best 86 receptions for 1,211 yards for the Ravens, and Alec Pierce averaged a whopping 21.3 yards per catch while cracking 1,000 yards for Indianapolis. Tyler Warren added 817 receiving yards as a rookie. SportsLine therefore sees a competitive opener, projecting Baltimore 27, Indianapolis 23, despite Kalshi giving the Ravens the stronger market position.

Baltimore is trading at approximately $0.61 per share to defeat Indianapolis on Kalshi, with the Colts priced around $0.39 per share. Baltimore finishing at least four points ahead is priced at $0.47 per share, and more than 47.5 combined points is trading at $0.53. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Panthers vs. Bears predictions

The appeal here is straightforward: two former No. 1 overall picks are no longer being evaluated strictly on potential. Caleb Williams made meaningful progress in Year 2, throwing for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Perhaps more importantly, Chicago allowed Williams to be sacked only 24 times after he went down 68 times as a rookie. Carolina has its own young foundation around Bryce Young, and Tetairoa McMillan immediately justified his draft status by producing 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. This is a much more intriguing collection of young offensive talent than either franchise possessed a couple of years ago. SportsLine projects Chicago 27, Carolina 23, with relatively modest separation between the teams.

Chicago is trading at approximately $0.60 per share to defeat Carolina on Kalshi, compared to $0.40 per share for the Panthers. Chicago finishing at least four points ahead is priced at $0.46 per share, and more than 46.5 combined points is trading at $0.52. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Raiders vs. Dolphins predictions

Both offenses will look very, very different than 2025, but their most dangerous skill players remain recognizable. Miami still revolves around De'Von Achane, who erupted for 1,350 rushing yards at 5.7 yards per carry last season and supplemented that production with 67 receptions for 488 yards. Las Vegas has Brock Bowers, whose injury-shortened second season still produced 64 catches, 680 yards, and seven touchdowns in 12 games. It's worth noting that Bowers is expected to miss Week 1.

The quarterbacks provide the new wrinkle. Malik Willis brings mobility to Miami's offense, and Kirk Cousins takes over in Las Vegas after spending the previous two seasons in Atlanta. Cousins will soon get Bowers as a middle-of-the-field security blanket and Jalen Nailor as another vertical option. SportsLine expects virtually no separation, projecting a 23-22 Raiders victory.

Las Vegas is trading at approximately $0.60 per share to defeat Miami on Kalshi, with the Dolphins around $0.40 per share. The Raiders finishing at least four points ahead is priced at $0.46 per share, and more than 40.5 combined points is available at approximately $0.50. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Giants vs. Cowboys predictions

Dallas can make a rather simple argument for contendership: Dak Prescott still has an outrageous amount of receiving talent. Prescott threw for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, George Pickens erupted for 1,429 yards and nine scores, and CeeDee Lamb surpassed 1,000 yards despite playing only 14 games. New York's counterargument is youth. Jaxson Dart threw 15 touchdown passes against only five interceptions as a rookie and added 487 rushing yards and nine scores, giving the Giants a quarterback who can create when structure breaks down. Malik Nabers's availability remains an important variable after his knee recovery, but Dart's dual-threat ability gives New York another way to manufacture offense. SportsLine projects Dallas 28, New York 26 and assigns a 62% probability to more than 48.5 combined points.

Dallas is trading at approximately $0.61 per share to defeat New York on Kalshi, with the Giants priced around $0.41 per share. Dallas finishing at least three points ahead is available at $0.54 per share, and more than 47.5 combined points is trading at $0.52. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $25 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

How to Get $25 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSSPORTS code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $25 in bonus trading credits to be used on any of Kalshi's prediction markets. Withdraw your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.