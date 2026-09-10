New users can claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives 50% off $50 in trades with bonus credits, last verified on September 10, 2026. If you trade your $25 successfully, you would have $50 in trading power. Plus, this offer allows 30 days to trade NFL games, the most generous offer around. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will meet in the first-even NFL Australia Game on Thursday at 8:35 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS right now:

The Rams and 49ers both won 12 games last season, but Los Angeles enters Week 1 with the stronger market position. Kalshi currently prices the Rams at about $0.65 per share to defeat San Francisco, while the 49ers are trading around $0.36. Los Angeles is also priced at $0.52 per share to win by more than 3.5 points, and the same $0.52 price applies to Rams vs. 49ers producing more than 47.5 total points. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS right now:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus 50% off $50 in Trades with Bonus Credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 10, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS right now:

Rams vs. 49ers trading preview

Rams vs. 49ers doesn't exactly need an overseas gimmick to grab attention. Both teams finished 12-5 last season, yet the underlying efficiency numbers showed separation. Los Angeles ranked second leaguewide in offensive EPA/Play while San Francisco finished sixth. The difference was much more pronounced defensively: the Rams ranked seventh in defensive EPA/Play, compared to 24th for the 49ers. The combination helps explain why Los Angeles enters Melbourne with the stronger market position.

Matthew Stafford remains the engine for a Rams offense that reached the NFC Championship Game last season, and Brock Purdy leads a San Francisco unit that remained efficient despite dealing with significant injuries. Both organizations crossed the Pacific for a divisional game at Melbourne Cricket Ground, disrupting the normal rhythms of an NFL week and creating a genuinely unusual TNF opener.

SportsLine's Projection Model sees Los Angeles holding the advantage. Its simulations produce an average score of Rams 28, 49ers 21, and give Los Angeles a 66% probability of winning and a 57% probability of finishing at least four points ahead. Interestingly, the model is almost perfectly divided on the scoring environment, assigning a 49% probability to more than 48.5 combined points.

The Rams are priced at approximately $0.65 per share to defeat San Francisco on Kalshi, while the 49ers are trading around $0.36 per share. Kalshi also offers a wide range of other NFL prediction markets. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $25 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to Get $25 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSSPORTS code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $25 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's of prediction markets Withdraw your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.