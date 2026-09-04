The 2026 NFL Coach of the Year markets are now live, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The last four AP NFL Coach of the Year winners improved their teams by a combined 26 victories from the previous season, an average increase of 6.5 wins. Each winner added at least four victories, as award voters value a head coach's ability to transform his team. Claim your $25 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

This year's preseason frontrunners follow the pattern. Here's a look at several of the frontrunners to win the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award, along with notable contenders from the middle of the pack. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi NFL Coach of the Year markets

John Harbaugh, New York Giants ($0.12 per share)



Few would've predicted that Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin would leave their storied franchises in the same offseason, but life is stranger than fiction. While Tomlin will test TV studio analysis, Harbaugh immediately landed on his feet with the Giants, inheriting a promising young quarterback, along with offensive weaponry like Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo. Harbaugh's new signal-caller Jaxson Dart produced 24 total touchdowns as a rookie, representing quite the possible springboard to stardom in Year No. 2.

The Giants finished last season with a dismal 4-13 record, largely due to their run defense, which allowed opponents an average of 145.3 yards per game. Therefore, if Harbaugh, who boasts an impressive .614 career winning percentage, can guide them to nine or ten wins, it would undoubtedly be a compelling Coach of the Year narrative. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Jesse Minter, Baltimore Ravens ($0.13 per share)



Minter has inherited a Cadillac. The Ravens don't need much tender, love, and care -- the Cadillac just needs a tune-up. Baltimore will roll into 2026 with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley, and Mark Andrews on offense. On defense, Minter has Kyle Hamilton, Trey Hendrickson, Nnamdi Madubuike, Roquan Smith, and Travis Jones at his disposal.

That is a remarkable starting point for any head coach. There's a reason that Minter is near the head of the field, and a coach like Arizona Cardinals new skipper Mike LaFleur is further back. It's sheer talent. Last season, the Ravens ranked 17th per defensive DVOA, while Minter's Los Angeles Chargers unit finished 10th in the metric. The faces are there on defense; they just need Minter's tutelage. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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