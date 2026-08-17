Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get a $25 bonus for Marlins-Phillies, Mets-Padres, MLB predictions on Monday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The 11 games on the MLB schedule on Monday include White Sox vs. Cubs and Marlins vs. Phillies. The Phillies are trading at $0.70 per share to beat the Marlins, who are trading at $0.31 per share to pull off the upset. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided picks for Phillies vs. Marlins, Mets vs. Padres and Rockies vs. Dodgers as part of our Monday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Phillies vs. Marlins: Philadelphia to win by two runs or more ($0.51 per share)

Padres vs. Mets: San Diego to win ($0.48 per share)

Rockies vs. Dodgers: Blake Snell 7+ strikeouts ($0.58 per share)

Phillies vs. Marlins: Philadelphia to win by two runs or more ($0.51 per share)

"I will gladly back the Phillies at home yet again with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill. The lanky left hander is 10-1 at home this season with a shiny 1.41 ERA," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Philadelphia has won each of Sanchez's last five home starts by multiple runs, with a run differential of +34. Marlins hitters are a combined 9 for 53 (.170 average) so I wouldn't expect much from them offensively. Look for the Phillies to raise Janson Junk's 5.35 road ERA and win this one by daylight on Monday night." Trade Marlins vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Padres vs. Mets: San Diego to win ($0.48 per share)

"The Mets have won three of their last four meetings with the Padres, but the Padres are coming in with Walker Buehler, who they've won their last six starts behind. He faced the Brewers and the Diamondbacks in his last two and only allowed two combined runs," SportsLine MLB expert Micah Roberts said. "Those were blowouts, with the Padres winning by 4 or more in each game. The Padres are hot at 67-58, while the Mets are looking at 2027 carpet samples." Trade Mets vs. Padres here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rockies vs. Dodgers: Blake Snell 7+ strikeouts ($0.58 per share)

"Blake Snell was extremely impressive in his return to action after a lengthy hiatus. Snell fanned 10 batters versus a stingy Royals lineup needing just 84 pitches to get through 6 innings," SportsLine prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "He will now face a Rockies lineup with a top 5 K Rate against opposing southpaws. Snell also has excellent career strikeout numbers against the Rockies projected lineup." Trade Dodgers vs. Rockies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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