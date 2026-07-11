Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get boosted $15 bonus for 2026 World Cup, England-Norway, Switzerland-Argentina

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. That bonus can be used on England vs. Norway and Argentina vs. Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday night. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus:

We've used SportsLine's team of experts to generate our best Saturday Kalshi trades, which includes picks from Norway vs. England and Switzerland vs. Argentina. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

England vs. Norway: England to win in regulation ($0.53 per share)

England vs. Norway: More than 2.5 goals ($0.58 per share)

Argentina vs. Switzerland: Lionel Messi to score ($0.51 per share)

England vs. Norway: England to win in regulation ($0.53 per share)

"Like many Americans, I have become a huge fan of Erling Haaland and Norway in particular," SportsLine's Matt Severance said. "Obviously I knew Haaland but never watched him this frequently. Amazing player. And that Viking Row thing. Wonderful. So while Haaland may steal this himself, England is the better overall club. The Three Lions are unbeaten in all 13 competitive matches under Thomas Tuchel (12W, 1D) and had the audacity to win at Estadio Azteca last time out. Playing in Miami will feel like Boise compared." Trade Norway vs. England here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

England vs. Norway: More than 2.5 goals ($0.58 per share)

"Both teams will be full of confidence heading into Saturday's clash after stunning results in the Round of 16. England is coming off a classic 3-2 win over Mexico at the Azteca, while Norway pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset against Brazil," SportsLine's Brandt Sutton said. "Over 2.5 goals have been scored in all five of Norway's matches at the World Cup, and the Three Lions have scored two or more goals in four of their five fixtures in this competition. I expect we'll see another entertaining affair with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland on the pitch." Trade the World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Argentina vs. Switzerland: Lionel Messi to score ($0.51 per share)

"Argentina looked imperious in the group stage, with Messi in devastating form," SportsLine's Martin Green said. "He scored a hat trick in their 3-0 win over Algeria and added two more goals in a 2-0 victory over Austria, before coming off the bench to curl in a free kick in a 3-1 win over Jordan. The composure they showed during the group stage has been replaced by chaos in the knockout rounds, but Messi keeps finding a way to bail them out." Trade Switzerland vs. Argentina here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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