Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get boosted $15 bonus for France-Morocco World Cup, Phillies-Reds MLB on Thursday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. That bonus can be used on France vs. Morocco in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday or any of the 13 games on the MLB schedule. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus:

We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and two of our experts to generate our best Thursday Kalshi trades, which includes picks from France vs. Morocco, Marlins vs. Mariners and Reds vs. Phillies. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

France vs. Morocco: France to win in regulation ($0.62 per share)

Marlins vs. Mariners: Bryce Miller 6+ strikeouts ($0.56 per share)

Reds vs. Phillies: Philadelphia to win by 1.5 runs or more NO ($0.50 per share)

France vs. Morocco: France to win in regulation ($0.62 per share)

"Les Bleus are unbeaten in 12 straight competitive matches (one draw) and try to become only the third nation to reach three consecutive World Cup semifinals," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "World No. 6 Morocco is certainly capable but tournament leading scorer Ismael Saibari (three goals) is in question after getting hurt in the R16. Morocco's last meeting vs. France was in the 2022 WC semifinals, and the French prevailed 2-0." Trade Morocco vs. France here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Marlins vs. Mariners: Bryce Miller 6+ strikeouts ($0.56 per share)

"I'll roll with the streaking Bryce Miller on Thursday. In his last six starts, Miller has struck out at least six batters in each game and is averaging eight Ks per contest," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "With Seattle needing a win in the worst way to maintain their lead atop the AL West, look for the Mariners' underrated right-hander to keep the red hot Marlins lineup a bit in check." Trade Mariners vs. Marlins here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Reds vs. Phillies: Philadelphia to win by 1.5 runs or more NO ($0.50 per share)

Generally speaking, these are two teams trending in different directions. The Reds have fallen to last in the NL Central and are the only team in the division below .500, while the Phillies are second in the NL East and are only three games back of the Braves after it looked like they might get left in the dust earlier in the season. However, Cincinnati is coming off an 11-5 win on Wednesday and could have a little momentum. This is an exceptional price for a home team laying runs. Trade Phillies vs. Reds here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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