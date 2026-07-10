Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get boosted $15 bonus for Spain-Belgium, World Cup, Mets-Red Sox, MLB on Friday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. That bonus can be used on Spain vs. Belgium in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Friday or any of the games on the MLB schedule. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus:

We've used SportsLine's team of experts to generate our best Friday Kalshi trades, which includes picks from Spain vs. Belgium, Mets vs. Red Sox and Giants vs. Rockies. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Spain vs. Belgium: Spain to win in regulation ($0.61 per share)

Mets vs. Red Sox: Boston to win ($0.43 per share)

Giants vs. Rockies: San Francisco to win ($0.59 per share)

Spain vs. Belgium: Spain to win in regulation ($0.61 per share)

"Forgive me as I am relatively new to soccer domination, but you do have to score to win right? Spain hasn't allowed a goal in this tournament," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Keeper Unai Simón has gone a WC-record 609 minutes without conceding a goal with six straight clean sheets dating to the 2022 Round of 16." Trade Belgium vs. Spain here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Mets vs. Red Sox: Boston to win ($0.43 per share)

"(Sonny) Gray is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA on the season and since the beginning of May, Boston has won 9 of his 11 starts," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Meanwhile, the Red Sox have won six straight games and 11 of their last 13. At this price on Friday night in New York for the visitors, sign me up." Trade Red Sox vs. Mets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Giants vs. Rockies: San Francisco to win ($0.59 per share)

"Ideally I avoid the Giants through the Trade Deadline (or at all) because they will sell and that team just isn't good," Severance said. "But pitcher Robbie Ray is pretty good, especially at home: 5-1 with a 2.50 ERA in nine starts. Ray will be playing somewhere else by Aug. 4. Colorado pitcher Tanner Gordon is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in two starts against the Giants this season." Trade Rockies vs. Giants here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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