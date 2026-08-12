Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Just 70 golfers remain in the 2026 PGA Tour season as the first FedExCup postseason event of the year takes place starting on Thursday, Aug. 13, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., with the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the first of three postseason tournaments as part of the PGA Tour's FedExCup, and the field of 70 will be dwindled down to 50 for next week's BMW Championship once it's all said and done on Sunday. Golf fans are sure to be following along closely this weekend, and they can utilize the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a bonus of $500 after signing up and trading $25 or more. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for the St. Jude Championship and get a sign-up bonus:

Ahead of the first round of the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship, we'll break down the top golf trading markets at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps, while sharing our favorite PGA Tour picks this week. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the promo code CBSSPORTS to claim this offer for up to $500 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive a bonus of up to $500 regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a bonus of $XX:

St. Jude Championship trades at Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler: 16 cents

Rory McIlroy: 5.7 cents

Xander Schauffele: 4.5 cents

Cameron Young: 4 cents

Sam Burns: 3.7 cents

Hideki Matsuyama: 3.3 cents

Collin Morikawa: 3 cents

Ludvig Aberg: 3 cents

Matt Fitzpatrick: 3 cents

Justin Thomas: 2.9 cents

Viktor Hovland: 2.4 cents

Si Woo Kim: 2.3 cents

Patrick Cantlay: 2.3 cents

Russell Henley: 2.2 cents

Chris Gotterup: 2.1 cents

Jackson Koivun: 2.1 cents

Best St. Jude Championship trades at Kalshi

Sam Burns to win (3.7 cents)

Hideki Matsuyama to finish top 10 (29 cents)

Collin Morikawa to finish top 10 (29 cents)

Sam Burns to win (4.2 cents)

Burns has done everything this year but win. The guy has been an absolute force in major tournaments, finishing second at the US Open, third at The Open and seventh at the Masters. Burns has played his best golf when the lights have been brightest in what's been a major breakout year, but the one thing he hasn't done in 2026 is win. Burns finished fifth in this event two years ago, and he's played some incredible golf in 2026. He's one of the best putters in the world, and that seems to keep him in contention in bigger events like this, especially this season. I also like the idea of Koivun at 2.1 cents as he's 70th in the rankings and needs a strong week to move into the top 50. The youngster has a win and another top-10 finish over his last four starts. Trade on Burns winning the St. Jude Championship with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Hideki Matsuyama to finish top 10 (29 cents)

I'm firmly on board the Hideki train. Matsuyama has had a fantastic 2026 to date, and he's been especially great lately. Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 each of his last three tournaments, and he finished in the top 15 in the two tournaments before that. Like Burns, Matsuyama hasn't won on Tour this year despite playing as well as he has. Regardless, we'll ride the hot hand here, especially considering Matsuyama won this event in 2024 and finished in the top 20 in both 2023 and 2025. Trade on the St. Jude Championship and more PGA Tour events with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Collin Morikawa to finish top 10 (29 cents)

Despite battling a nagging back injury throughout the 2026 season, Morikawa has been a strong contender in the 14 events he's played, finishing in the top 10 six times, the top five four times, and winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February. Morikawa has been strong at the top events of the year, finishing fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, seventh at the Masters, 17th at the US Open, third at the Travelers, and 18th at The Open. Morikawa has finished 22nd at the St. Jude each of the last two years, so a move up the leaderboard would hardly be surprising. Trade on the St. Jude Championship with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for a sign-up bonus: