Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday

The MLS All-Stars will take on Liga MX in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night, giving you another chance to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn up to $500 in bonus trading credits after your first $25 in trades. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and tonight will showcase MLS stars like Son Heung-Min and Thomas Müller, as well as Liga MX stars like Salomón Rondón and Erik Lira. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

The latest Kalshi pricing lists the MLS All-Stars to win at $0.47 per share, while the Liga MX All-Stars are $0.37 per share and a tie is $0.21 per share. The regulation time goal line is 4.5, with more than 4.5 priced at $0.58 per share and less than 4.5 priced at $0.47 per share.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX preview

With the 2026 World Cup taking place this summer, this exhibition showcase has been diluted to an extent, with clubs granting time off to several key players in both leagues after a grueling tournament in extreme heat. MLS superstars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez of Inter Miami will both take advantage of the break. Meanwhile, Liga MX stars like Roberto Alvarado and Alex Zendejas were also left off the roster after starring for Mexico.

However, there's still an impressive assembly of talent for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night. Son Heung-Min didn't advance beyond the group stage for South Korea, so he's had some time to recover from the World Cup and the former Tottenham star will be on the pitch representing his new team LAFC. MLS Golden Boot leader Petar Musa of FC Dallas was also included.

In the four previous years where the MLS All-Star Game format was MLS vs. Liga MX, MLS has won three times. Liga MX's lone win came in 2024 and the first matchup in 2021 came down to penalty kicks. Trade the 2026 MLS All-Star Game with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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