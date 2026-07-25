Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for 2026 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game takes place on Saturday from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, putting the league's top talent together on the floor as another opportunity to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The WNBA All-Star Game 2026 begins at 8:30 p.m. ET and features stars such as Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and A'ja Wilson in a traditional basketball game format. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Clark and Bueckers were voted as the captains, and they drafted the rosters for their teams. Clark captains Team Spoon with Bueckers heading Team Coop.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

2026 WNBA All-Star Game preview

Whereas the NBA has played around with the All-Star Game format, the WNBA All-Star Game structure remains a typical four-quarter basketball game. It will likely feature an offensive outburst, coming off a record 282 points in last year's game. The All-Star Game has had a total of more than 245 points in three of the last four years.

The WNBA uses a draft format with the top two vote-getters serving as captains. Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Dallas' Paige Bueckers were captains, marking this Clark's second straight year as a captain. Clark's Team Spoon features stars such as A'ja Wilson, Olivia Miles and Allisha Gray, while Bueckers' Team Coop includes Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart. Last year, Clark's team lost, 151-131.

Kalshi lists Team Spoon at $0.61 per share to win, with Team Coop priced at $0.39 per share to win. Trade on Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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