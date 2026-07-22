Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 women's pro basketball champion

The women's professional basketball season is past the midway point, and some clear haves and have-nots are emerging. You can trade what's unfolding with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users up to a $500 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Minnesota has held the best record in the league the majority of the season, and has also sat atop the Kalshi pricing list most of this year. Minnesota is priced at $0.37 per share to win it all, nearly double the next team in Las Vegas at $0.20 per share. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of up to a $500 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2026 women's pro basketball champion Kalshi trading preview

Golden State continues to impress, quickly building chemistry with the team playing at its best when the games are beginning to matter even more. In just the team's second year in the league, Golden State is near the top of the standings as one of the best stories of the year. Golden State made the playoffs but lost in the opening round in its inaugural season. This year, Golden State continues to prove it needs to be taken seriously for the postseason.

Veteran Gabby Williams is the team's leading scorer, but it's the team's offensive balance that has allowed it to play as well as it has. Golden State has surged up the pricing list at Kalshi, now trading at $0.14 per share to win it all.

Minnesota, which had the best record in the league last year, tops the chart at $0.37 per share. Las Vegas, winners of three of the last four titles, follows at $0.20 per share. New York, despite not having a dominant win-loss record this season, has the star power and history of success to remain in the chase, trading at $0.16 per share to win it all. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.