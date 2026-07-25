Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga boxing on Saturday

Anthony Joshua faces Kristian Prenga in a heavyweight boxing match on Saturday night, creating a top chance to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Joshua has a highly anticipated matchup with Tyson Fury on deck, so this is a tune-up bout for him. Saturday's fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is expected to begin around 6 p.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga trading preview

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on Saturday for the first time since losing two of his closest friends in a car accident in December. He has a meeting with British rival Tyson Fury on deck later in the year, so he will be looking to find his form against hard-hitting Kristian Prenga. Joshua (29-4, 26KOs), is a two-time unified heavyweight champion.

His latest fight came against Jake Paul in December, when he beat Paul via a sixth-round stoppage. Prenga is 20-1 with 20 KOs, but this is a huge step up in competition for him. The 35-year-old has only been part of a 10-round fight once in his career, and his last fight was a win over Joe Jones (16-15-2) in February.

Joshua is trading at $0.89 per share at Kalshi, while Prenga is priced at $0.11. Joshua was priced as high as $0.93 per share earlier this week. Trade Saturday's Joshua vs. Prenga bout with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.