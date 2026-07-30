Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Braves-Nationals, Padres-Giants, MLB trading on Thursday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There are 10 games on the MLB schedule on Thursday, including Braves vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Padres. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

We've use the SportsLine Projection Model and our MLB experts to craft a trio of MLB picks that make up our Thursday Kalshi best trades. They dove into positions from Braves vs. Nationals, Athletics vs. Red Sox and Padres vs. Giants. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Braves vs. Nationals: Atlanta to win outright ($0.59 per share)

Athletics vs. Red Sox: More than 10.5 runs scored NO ($0.55 per share)

Padres vs. Giants: San Diego to win outright ($0.59 per share)

Braves vs. Nationals: Atlanta to win outright ($0.59 per share)

"Washington will activate Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.23 ERA) off the 60-day IL to start tonight. Definition of mediocre with a career 24-38 mark and 4.96 ERA; he led the majors in earned runs allowed in 2025. I will say that rather strangely the Nationals have been much better away," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "It's also their seventh straight game without a day off. Atlanta is one of the best home teams in the majors (32-20) and Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.79 ERA) is unbeaten in four straight overall. Not ideal the Braves had to play two at the Mets on Wednesday, but they were off on Tuesday so I'm not too worried. The bullpen is still in pretty good shape." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Athletics vs. Red Sox: More than 10.5 runs scored NO ($0.55 per share)

These two teams have combined for seven runs or fewer in all three games of this series so far, yet this number comes in at 10.5 runs again on Thursday. Even on an A's bullpen day, it's puzzling because Sonny Gray (2.78 ERA) has been lights out all season for Boston. The model predicts that they combine to score 8.6 runs on average and projects that they score fewer than 10.5 runs in 72% of simulations. Trade Red Sox vs. Athletics here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Padres vs. Giants: San Diego to win outright ($0.59 per share)

"Don't look now but San Diego has won five straight games and enters a crucial four game home weekend series against NL West rival San Francisco. For the Giants, Robbie Ray is a shell of himself away from home: 3-5 with a 4.35 ERA vs. 6-1 with a 2.22 ERA at Oracle Park," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Look out for the middle of the Padres' batting order against Ray: Manny Machado, Ty France, and Luis Rengifo are a combined 19 of 48 (.396) with 7 home runs against the left hander. Look for San Diego's top notch bullpen to throw at least four innings in relief of J.P. Sears and lead the Padres to another home victory." Trade Giants vs. Padres here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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