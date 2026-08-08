Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Brewers-Twins, UFC Fight Night predictions on Saturday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. Every MLB team is in action on Saturday, along with UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's experts have provided an MLB pick for Brewers vs. Twins along with two UFC picks to make up our best Saturday Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Brewers vs. Twins: Milwaukee to win ($0.58 per share)

UFC Fight Night: Quillan Salkilld to beat Mateusz Gamrot ($0.58 per share)

UFC Fight Night: Diyar Nurghozay to beat Bruno Lopes ($0.62 per share)

Brewers vs. Twins: Milwaukee to win ($0.58 per share)

"When a good team loses at home to a mediocre/bad team in a series opener, I hammer said good team in the second game short of injury/pitching mismatches," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "We are there, and Twins closer Yoendrys Gomez and a few other high-leverage Minny guys will not be available having pitched Thursday and Friday." Trade Twins vs. Brewers with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

UFC Fight Night: Salkilld to beat Gamrot ($0.58 per share)

"This is a big step up, but Salkilld looks like the real deal. Gamrot is a serious wrestler/grappler, but Salkilld looks like he can match him in that area," SportsLine UFC expert Kyle Marley said. "I also give Salkilld the striking edge in this matchup. This should be a fun fight, but give me the up-and-comer to get the win and put himself in title contention." His shares have risen from $0.56 to $0.58 on Saturday. Trade UFC Fight Night here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

UFC Fight Night: Nurghozay to beat Lopes ($0.62 per share)

"Nurghozay is a dangerous striker with heavy hands and thudding power in his kicks, but his grappling defense is his biggest weakness," SportsLine UFC expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Lopes has the Ju-Jitsu skill to threaten Nurghozay with submissions, but I'm not sure he can get the fight to the ground. Lopes is coming off consecutive knockout losses, so I don't see his durability holding up if he's forced to strike with Nurghozay. I like Nurghozay to win this fight by knockout with a crushing body kick." His shares have risen two cents to $0.62 on Saturday. Trade UFC Fight Night here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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