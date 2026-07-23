Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Cardinals-Diamondbacks, Tigers-Royals, MLB on Thursday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There are only five games on the MLB schedule on Thursday, but that's still more than enough to earn your Kalshi sign-up bonus. To claim this enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed three picks from Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks and Tigers vs. Royals as part of our Thursday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks: Michael McGreevy more than 17.5 outs recorded ($0.46 per share)

Tigers vs. Royals: Troy Melton to strike out 6 or more ($0.51 per share)

Tigers vs. Royals: Detroit to win outright ($0.67 per share)

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks: Michael McGreevy more than 17.5 outs recorded ($0.46 per share)

"It's been a rough last five games for St. Louis, who went 1-4 since Saturday. But they return home for a makeup game against a suddenly hot Diamondbacks team on Thursday. Instead of taking a side, I'm going to play Michael McGreevy's outs for the Cardinals," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "I was impressed with the right hander after watching him in person last Friday night. He induced ten groundball outs in that contest and pitched at least six innings for the 7th time in his last 8 starts. St. Louis doesn't have an scheduled off day for the next two weeks so keeping their bullpen rested will be key. Expect McGreevy, with a 1.89 ERA at home this season, to complete six innings again on Thursday." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Tigers vs. Royals: Troy Melton to strike out 6 or more ($0.51 per share)

"Melton has struck out 6, 7, 9 and 9 batters in his last four games, respectively. He's been dominant all year with a 1.80 ERA in nine starts and the Royals haven't seen him. Plus, the Royals are without Bobby Witt Jr.," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. Trade Royals vs. Tigers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Tigers vs. Royals: Detroit to win outright ($0.67 per share)

"Troy Melton has been a godsend for Detroit (7-2 in his nine starts) and faces a Royals team without Bobby Witt. Jr. and which is 17-33 on the road. I'm on the Tigers a few ways tonight on a weird MLB slate," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "This is a game they simply can't lose and hope to make a realistic playoff push. Win here, Tarik Skubal goes Friday and Casey Mize on Saturday against this bad opponent, and the Tigers might be rolling suddenly." Trade Tigers vs. Royals here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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