Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Cardinals-Phillies, Dodgers-Royals, MLB on Monday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There are 10 games on the MLB schedule on Monday. You can trade on the results and MLB player props now with this Kalshi new user bonus. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

We've used MLB picks from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to craft our Monday Kalshi best trades, which include selections from Cardinals vs. Phillies, Athletics vs. Rays and Dodgers vs. Royals. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Cardinals vs. Phillies: St. Louis to win ($0.51 per share)

Athletics vs. Rays: More than 9.5 runs scored NO ($0.48 per share)

Dodgers vs. Royals: Tarik Skubal 8 or more strikeouts NO ($0.45 per share)

Cardinals vs. Phillies: St. Louis to win ($0.51 per share)

"It's almost impossible to back Andrew Painter when he pitches for the Phillies. In fact, Philadelphia has lost seven straight Painter outings and 12 of the last 13 times he's pitched for them. At 1-8 with a 6.48 ERA in 2026, back him at your own risk," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "On the other side, St. Louis starter Hunter Dobbins has been effective, with a 3.60 ERA in 40 innings. Expect the Cardinals offense to eat on Monday and the Phillies to drop their fourth game in their last six." Trade Phillies vs. Cardinals with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Athletics vs. Rays: More than 9.5 runs scored NO ($0.48 per share)

Freddie Peralta is having a tough year and he was roughed up in his first start since being traded from the Mets to the Rays. However, he's only a season removed from an all-star appearance and he should be eager to prove he can make a contribution down the stretch for the AL East-leading Rays. Meanwhile, Jacob Lopez has put together three strong starts in a row and will have the added incentive of playing against his former team. The model predicts that these two teams combine for 8.8 runs on average. Trade Rays vs. Athletics here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Dodgers vs. Royals: Tarik Skubal 8 or more strikeouts NO ($0.45 per share)

"Tarik Skubal will be making his second start as a member of the Dodgers and will be facing a Royals lineup who is not only stingy when it comes to striking out, but also the healthiest they've been all season," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Royals hav struck out a combined six times in the last two games. The Royals also have faced Skubal a lot and have strong career numbers versus him, in addition to a low K Rate by his typical lofty standards." Trade Royals vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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