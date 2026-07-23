Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus to trade Chiefs Week 1 starter, Mahomes or Fields

The 2026 pro football season is less than two months away and prediction markets are already open on Kalshi. Predicting who will start at quarterback for the Chiefs is one way to claim the latest Kalshi promo CBSSPORTS, which is now offering up to a $500 bonus in credits after $25 in trades. Trade on who starts for Kansas City with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Who starts at QB for Kansas City in Week 1?

There's a chance that Kansas City may begin the 2026 pro football season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2017. Patrick Mahomes, two- time most valuable player was injured late in the 2025 in a Week 15 loss to Los Angeles, where he tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee. Mahomes opted to have surgery immediately the next day in order to better his chances to be ready to play in Week 1.

Kalshi now lists Mahomes ($0.91) as a frontrunner to start and he has plenty of incentive to play the first week in a key AFC West showdown. Denver claimed the top seed in the AFC last season and swept the season series against Kansas City. As a safeguard, Kansas City picked up Justin Fields as a backup quarterback. He has expressed interest in learning from the three-time champion. Fields ($0.12) could also be used in action for hybrid roles and emergency snaps this season according to head coach Andy Reid.

Patrick Mahomes has a 6-2 career record in Week 1 games as a starting quarterback for Kansas City dating back to 2018. If Kansas City wants to challenge Denver for the AFC West, they may need to start off their season with their best player under center. Justin Fields, on the other hand, is aiming to improve his 2-3 career record and start for his fourth different NFL team in Week 1. Fields has won two of his last three opening-week starts with the Steelers in 2024 and the Bears in 2023. Trade on who will start for Kansas City here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.