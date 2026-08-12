Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Cubs-Nationals, Yankees-Mariners, MLB on Wednesday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There are 15 games on the Wednesday MLB schedule, giving you ample opportunity to take advantage of this Kalshi sign-up bonus. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Our Wednesday Kalshi best trades were compiled from MLB picks made by the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts, including selections from Nationals vs. Cubs, Yankees vs. Mariners and Dodgers vs. Royals. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Nationals vs. Cubs: More than 9.5 runs scored ($0.49 per share)

Yankees vs. Mariners: New York to win ($0.55 per share)

Dodgers vs. Royals: More than 9.5 runs scored NO ($0.54 per share)

Nationals vs. Cubs: More than 9.5 runs scored ($0.49 per share)

There were six home runs hit and 14 runs scored between these two teams on Tuesday night and it will be another warm, hitter-friendly night in our nation's capital. It's also a soft pitching matchup, as Cubs starter David Peterson has a 5.35 ERA on the season and Jackson Kent is making his MLB debut after posting a 4.38 ERA in triple-A Rochester. The model predicts 10.8 runs are scored on average and that at least 10 runs are scored in 60% of simulations. Trade Cubs vs. Nationals with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Yankees vs. Mariners: New York to win ($0.55 per share)

"At this point, we might as well keep fading the Mariners. They are now 23-35 on the road this season and are 5-14 since July 20. This team is broken," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "The Yankees have offensive issues, but still managed to grab four in an inning late against this sorry Mariners squad on Tuesday." Trade Mariners vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Dodgers vs. Royals: More than 9.5 runs scored NO ($0.54 per share)

The Dodgers scored a 5-4 win in extra innings in Game 1 of the series with Blake Snell and Michael Wacha both putting together quality starts. Now it will be Eric Lauer against Daniel Lynch IV as an opener, and the bullpen game is why the number has ballooned to 9.5. However, Lauer had actually posted five quality starts over his last seven appearances before a poor outing against the Cubs last week. The model predicts that 8.7 runs are scored on average. Trade Royals vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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