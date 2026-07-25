Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Ankalaev vs. Guskov, UFC Fight Night on Saturday

The UFC travels to Abu Dhabi on Saturday for another intense UFC Fight Night card, creating a top chance to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Saturday's UFC Fight Night on Paramount+ features the No. 1-ranked contender at the light heavyweight division in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov, ranked ninth, in the main event. The seven-fight main card begins at noon ET, preceded by six preliminary fights that started at 9 a.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Ankalaev is coming off dropping his light heavyweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 320 in October, one fight after defeating Pereira for the title. Guskov looks to score a significant win to climb the rankings in pursuit of his first-ever title fight.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov preview

Magomed Ankalaev, the No. 1-ranked light heavyweight behind the champion, Carlos Ulberg, is coming off his first loss since his UFC debut in March 2018. Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira for the title in March 2025 before losing his first title defense in a rematch in October, falling by TKO just 80 seconds into the fight. Ankalaev, 34, is 21-2-1 as a professional, including 12-2-1 in the UFC. The Russian fighter's last 10 wins are evenly split via KO/TKO and decision.

Bogdan Guskov, 33, is ranked ninth in the light heavyweight division, and he enters off a draw against Jan Blachowicz in December. He won four straight before that bout and enters at 18-3-1 all-time, including 4-1-1 in the UFC. Ankalaev is trading at $0.81 per share to win, with Guskov at $0.19 per share to pull off the upset. His first five UFC fights failed to go the distance, including three wins by KO/TKO.

Another top fight on Saturday's UFC Fight Night Card with an earlier start time is Steve Erceg ($0.49) vs. Ramazan Temirov ($0.51). Erceg is the 10th-ranked flyweight in the UFC, but Temirov has five more professional victories than him despite being one year younger. Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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