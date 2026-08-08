Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Gamrot vs. Salkilld, UFC Fight Night on Saturday

The UFC returns to Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night on Saturday, creating another great opportunity to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Saturday's UFC Fight Night card on Paramount+ features Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld in the main event, which is a lightweight bout. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by the prelims at 5 p.m. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld preview

The main showcases a light heavyweight bout between No. 8 Mateusz Gamrot and No. 12 Quillan Salkilld. Gamrot enters tonight's contest with the fourth-most takedowns landed (54) in UFC lightweight history. He needs just five takedowns to tie former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the third-most takedowns landed ever in the division.

Meanwhile, Salkilld enters Saturday's showdown on a 12-fight win streak. He's reeled off 12 consecutive victories since losing his pro MMA debut in February 2021. He is undefeated (5-0) in the UFC and has logged four first-round finishes in five UFC appearances.

Salkilld is trading at $0.57 per share to win the main event, with Gamrot at $0.43. Diego Ferreira is $0.63 per share against Billy Quarantillo in the co-main event, while Yadier Delvalle is $0.87 per share against Darren Elkins and Alexia Thainara is trading at $0.70 agaisnt Amanda Lemos in other bouts on UFC Fight Night. Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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