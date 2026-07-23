Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for LeBron James next NBA team, Heat, Cavaliers, Warriors

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades for LeBron James' new NBA team. James' agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the four-time MVP will not return to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, and the Miami Heat have emerged as the frontrunners at $0.50 per share on Kalshi's next-team market. The Cleveland Cavaliers are next at $0.27 per share, followed by the Golden State Warriors at $0.14 and the Philadelphia 76ers at $0.09. Trade on where LeBron James signs next with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

LeBron James next team predictions

Miami Heat ($0.50)

Miami has surged to the top of Kalshi's next-team market at $0.50 per share after the Heat's official YouTube channel briefly published a scheduled video stream for James' introductory press conference on July 27. A team spokesperson described the listing as an error published in anticipation of the star signing in South Beach, but prediction market traders read it as a meaningful signal and the Heat's market price shifted dramatically. Giannis Antetokounmpo has already been officially introduced as a member of the Heat, which would give Miami a potential Big Three alongside James and Bam Adebayo. Trade on LeBron James to Miami here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Cleveland Cavaliers ($0.27)

The Cavaliers are priced at $0.27 per share on Kalshi, making Cleveland the second most likely destination for James. A return to Cleveland would mark his third stint with the franchise, where James won the city's only NBA championship in 2016. Paul has said there is no timeline on the decision and that James is not going to be rushed, with the process potentially extending into the first week of August. Money is not the driving factor and James has made clear his priority is returning to winning basketball, an environment the Cavaliers have built after posting one of the East's best records over the last two seasons. Trade on LeBron James to Cavs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

Golden State Warriors ($0.14)

The Warriors are priced at $0.14 per share on Kalshi. Golden State's interest in James gained momentum after Draymond Green declined his player option, freeing up cap space for a potential run at the four-time MVP. The Warriors also explored packaging a potential James reunion with Anthony Davis, but the Washington Wizards have not made Davis available. Trade on LeBron's next team here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $15 in bonuses:

Philadelphia 76ers ($0.09)

Philadelphia is priced at $0.09 per share on Kalshi, positioning the 76ers as the fourth most likely landing spot. Philadelphia may not have been in the conversation had the franchise not acquired Jaylen Brown in a major deal this offseason. With Brown, Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe and Joel Embiid forming the core, James could be surrounded by the most talented supporting cast he has had since his first run in Miami. James has made clear he wants to compete for a championship. The 76ers' current construction would give him that opportunity from Day 1. Trade on LeBron's next team here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $15 in bonuses:

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