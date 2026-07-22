Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 College Football Heisman Trophy winner

The emergence of NIL has resulted in more big-name players opting to stay in college football rather than bolt for the NFL, and this year, that results in one of the strongest preseason Heisman Trophy markets in years. High-profile quarterbacks, such as Arch Manning (Texas), Dante Moore (Oregon) and Julian Sayin (Ohio State), dominate the latest 2026 Heisman Trophy markets, which are live to be traded on with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to a $500 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Notre Dame's CJ Carr tops the Heisman Trophy market at Kalshi at $0.13 per share, followed by Manning ($0.12). Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Two of the four quarterbacks who led their teams to the College Football Playoff semifinals last year are back this season, while the other two semifinal programs added top quarterbacks from the transfer portal, resulting in four viable options to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. Last year, Indiana, Oregon, Miami and Ole Miss made the CFP semifinals. Quarterbacks Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) and Dante Moore (Oregon) bypassed the 2026 NFL Draft to return to college and both figure to be candidates to win the Heisman.

Indiana and Miami lost their starting quarterbacks to the pros, but both added quality at the position in the transfer portal. Indiana added Josh Hoover (TCU), and Miami signed Darian Mensah (Duke).

The 2026 Heisman Trophy market is topped by Notre Dame's C.J. Carr at $0.13 per share, with Texas' Arch Manning at $0.12 per share. However, these four options from strong programs figure to be in the mix, with Mensah ($0.08), Chambliss ($0.07), Moore ($0.06) and Hoover ($0.06). Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last year, trades at $0.07 per share, and he was the highest finisher last year among returners. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.