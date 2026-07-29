Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 College Football Heisman Trophy

In recent years, with the emergence of NIL drastically changing the college football landscape, the haves and have-nots have become increasingly clear in college football. It's no surprise to see many of the quarterbacks from some of the nation's most popular programs atop the Kalshi pricing list to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. As the 2026 college football season approaches, you can pick your favorite quarterback, or any other position, to utilize the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades, in the 2026 Heisman Trophy winner market. Notre Dame QB CJ Carr tops the market at $0.13 per share, followed by Texas' Arch Manning ($0.12) and Miami's Darian Mensah ($0.08). Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Notre Dame is always one of the most popular college football teams in America, making their quarterback constantly a highly discussed player. However, this year, the Fighting Irish's QB1 seems to be a legitimate threat to be one of, if not the, best in the country. CJ Carr, who completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards with 24 touchdowns compared to six interceptions last year, enters his sophomore season at Notre Dame. Now that stud running back Jeremiyah Love is in the NFL, more of the offense will be put on Carr's shoulders.

He's one of many appealing quarterbacks in the 2026 Heisman Trophy race, with no name bigger than Arch Manning. The nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning enters his second season as the starter in Texas. After an up-and-down first year, he's a strong candidate in the race for the top individual award in college football. Manning threw for 3,163 yards last season.

Carr tops the pricing list at Kalshi at $0.13 per share, followed by Manning at $0.12. Those two are followed by quarterbacks Darian Mensah (Miami, $0.08 per share), John Mateer (Oklahoma, $0.07), Julian Sayin (Ohio State, $0.07) and Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss, $0.07) in what figures to be a highly competitive 2026 Heisman Trophy race. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.