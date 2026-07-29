Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for trading 2027 pro football champion markets

The month of August is only a few days away, and that means that in just over a month, pro football will officially return, and you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades by picking the 2027 pro football champion. The Los Angeles Rams emerged as early preseason favorites, and they have steadily increased their trade value to win on Kalshi to $0.16 per share as we inch closer to the start of the regular season. The defending champion Seattle Seahawks trade value has slightly dropped, as they are now priced at $0.08 per share to repeat, something we haven't seen successfully in the NFL in the past three seasons. The Buffalo Bills are also priced at $0.08 as representing the top AFC team. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2027 pro football champion Kalshi trading preview

The Rams, priced at $0.16 per share, surged to the top of the Kalshi market to win the pro football championship instantly after acquiring superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. Los Angeles was shining on offense in 2025, credited to the veteran leadership of Matthew Stafford, along with star playmakers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. However, defensively there was room for improvement after ranking 10th in scoring defense by allowing 20.4 points per game. Adding the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, addresses that need, giving Los Angeles a game-changing leader to pair with rising stars Kobie Turner and Byron Young–arguably the most talented defensive front Garrett has played alongside in his career. With an elite offense now complemented by a potentially dominant defense, the Rams appear to have the balance needed to make a serious run at winning the 2026 pro football championship, their first in five years.

There are three experienced teams bunched up in the AFC that can compete and win the pro football championship. Leading the way on Kalshi are the Bills, which rose a point to $0.08 per share, followed by the Broncos and the Patriots, both priced at $0.05. Buffalo is coming off of a 12-win season, and Josh Allen captains an offense that features returning playmaker Khalil Shakir and adds DJ Moore. The Broncos, who had the overall best seed in the NFL last season, had their championship hopes cut short after their rising star quarterback Bo Nix was injured. Coming off a season where they posted a franchise-record 68-sack defense and held opponents to 18.3 points per game, they should be able to pick up where they left off with a healthy Nix and a newly added receiver for him in Jaylen Waddle. Finally, the Patriots, who surpassed all expectations in 2025 by reaching the Pro Football Championship before ultimately falling short, bring high expectations to win it all in 2026. One of the NFL's youngest rosters returns with another year of development added, positioning New England to challenge the top contenders once again. The Patriots enter the season with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove–that this young core is ready to capture the franchise's next NFL title.

In the NFC, the West division alone has either had a team win or at least reached the Pro Football Championship in five of the last eight title games. The Seahawks are priced at $0.05 on Kalshi to have another chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in another of their division rival's home stadiums, as the 2027 Pro Football Championship will be in Los Angeles. Seattle boasted the NFL's best defense at holding opponents to 17.2 points a game in 2025, and that's who they are as an identity. Priced at just $0.05 per share on Kalshi to win the 2026 Pro Football Championship, the 49ers could offer one of the market's most intriguing value plays. Few teams have endured more heartbreak over the past several seasons, from championship-game losses to devastating injuries that derailed promising campaigns. San Francisco continues each year to prove it is one of the NFL's most consistent contenders despite falling short of the ultimate prize. Entering 2026 with a largely healthy roster—including the return of defensive cornerstones Fred Warner and Nick Bosa—the 49ers have the talent, experience and resilience to contend for another Pro Football Championship. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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