Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Guardians-Mets, Cubs-Dodgers, Tarik Skubal, MLB Tuesday

The supercharged Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There are 15 games in the MLB on Tuesday, including Tarik Skubal making his debut as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs at 8:05 p.m. ET. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's MLB experts and the SportsLine Projection Model have provided picks for several of tonight's games and we've used picks from that Cubs vs. Dodgers game, as well as Guardians vs. Mets and Braves vs. Marlins to form our Monday MLB best trades on Kalshi. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Guardians vs. Mets: Cleveland to win ($0.60 per share)

Braves vs. Marlins: Atlanta to win ($0.58 per share)

Cubs vs. Dodgers: Chicago to win ($0.35 per share)

Guardians vs. Mets: Cleveland to win ($0.60 per share)

"Thought Cleveland quietly got much better at the deadline in improving a weak offense with Jo Adell and Nate Lowe. Nothing fancy, but two pretty good hitters who both should be available Tuesday," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Starting pitcher Joey Cantillo is a solid 4-2 with a 3.81 ERA and .231 OBA at home this year. The Mets as expected sold big at the deadline, and their bullpen is especially weaker. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor, who had really been hitting well since the start of July, also was shipped out. Doubt the team has much of a pulse the rest of the way under an interim skipper." Trade Mets vs. Guardians here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Braves vs. Marlins: Atlanta to win ($0.58 per share)

"Expected Atlanta to swing bigger ahead of the deadline but the Braves were fairly quiet," Severance said. "Perhaps the biggest piece acquired, outfielder Lane Thomas from the Royals, makes his debut tonight. But they didn't get a top starting pitcher that was badly needed. Atlanta has won five straight. The Marlins traded away No. 1 catcher Liam Hicks (.282, 14 HR, 62 RBI) to Tampa Bay. Tonight's starting pitcher in Ryan Gusto has a 6.23 road ERA in 17.1 innings." Trade Marlins vs. Braves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cubs vs. Dodgers: Chicago to win ($0.35 per share)

Skubal's debut is sure to dominate the headlines tonight and it's another huge addition for the MLB's best roster. However, the Dodgers have lost four games in a row now and Skubal is coming off a pretty ho-hum start for Detroit on July 28 where he was tagged with three earned runs over 6 2/3 innings and took a no decision in a Tigers loss. The Cubs scored 10 runs last night and will be eager to show that nobody is conceding the National League to Los Angeles after Skubal's arrival. The model predicts that Chicago wins in 53% of simulations, making this a spectacular value. Trade Dodgers vs. Cubs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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