Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Guardians-Tigers, Yankees-Mariners, MLB on Tuesday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Tuesday, so you can make MLB predictions on games like Tigers vs. Guardians, Yankees vs. Mariners and White Sox vs. Reds. Kalshi prices the Yankees at $0.55 per share to beat the Mariners. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

We've used MLB picks from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to craft our Tuesday Kalshi best trades, which include selections from all three of those aforementioned games. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Tigers vs. Guardians: Detroit to win ($0.55 per share)

Yankees vs. Mariners: New York to win ($0.55 per share)

White Sox vs. Reds: Sean Burke 8 or more strikeouts ($0.43 per share)

Tigers vs. Guardians: Detroit to win ($0.55 per share)

"Drew Anderson begins a bullpen game for the Tigers. He went three innings in his first bullpen start and allowed just one hit. Detroit's pen has a 3.09 ERA in August," SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson said. "That's way better than the 7.44 catastrophe going on in Cleveland. The Tigers have won seven of nine, scoring 8+ runs in six of those wins. They can get to an inconsistent Tanner Bibee. Forcing a move to the pen for the 6th inning would be a boost." Trade Guardians vs. Tigers with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Yankees vs. Mariners: New York to win ($0.55 per share)

"When EF Hutton talks, people listen. When Bryan Woo pitches away from Seattle, I pay attention -- and fade him," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Wooster is 1-8 with a 6.71 ERA on the road and hasn't been even remotely good in a road start since mid-May. Counterpart Ryan Weathers, meanwhile, is rolling of late." Trade Mariners vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

White Sox vs. Reds: Sean Burke 8 or more strikeouts ($0.43 per share)

"Though he had an off-game last time out, Sean Burke was dealing with the streaking Red Sox. Prior to that, he had double digits in strikeouts in three of his last five outings," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "He's gone over 7.5 K in six of his last nine starts and the Reds are a high-volume strikeout team." Trade Reds vs. White Sox here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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