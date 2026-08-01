Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Medic vs. Rodriguez, UFC Fight Night on Saturday

The UFC travels to Belgrade, Serbia, for UFC Fight Night on Saturday, creating a top chance to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Saturday's UFC Fight Night card on Paramount+ features Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez in the main event, which is a welterweight fight. The six-fight main card begins at 1 p.m. ET, preceded by eight preliminary fights that start at 10 a.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez preview

The home crown will be behind Uros Medic in the main event, as he is a Serbian who has been in the UFC since 2021. Medic has a 13-3 professional record, including a 7-3 mark in the UFC. He has won three straight fights by first-round knockout, and his past five fights have ended in the first round.

His opponent is Daniel Rodriguez, a 39-year-old who made his UFC debut in 2020. He is competing in his first fight since July of 2025 after spending eight months in jail in Mexico. His last fight was a unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC 318.

Medic is trading at $0.76 per share to win the main event, with Rodriguez at $0.24. Navajo Stirling is $0.76 per share against Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event, while Aleksandar Rakic is $0.77 per share against Marcin Tybura and Robert Valentin is $0.61 against Dusko Todorovic in other fights on the main card. Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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