Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for MLB Field of Dreams Game Phillies-Twins, NFL on Thursday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 in trading bonus after $25 in trades. The 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game between the Phillies and Twins is on Thursday, as are six NFL preseason games. Kalshi prices the Phillies to win by more than 1.5 runs at $0.38 per share. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts and our projection model have provided picks for Twins vs. Phillies in the 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game, Angels vs. Rangers and 49ers vs. Titans as part of our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Thursday

Twins vs. Phillies: More than 8.5 runs scored ($0.52 per share)

Angels vs. Rangers: Walbert Urena 5+ strikeouts ($0.54 per share)

49ers vs. Titans: Tennessee to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.63 per share)

Twins vs. Phillies: More than 8.5 runs scored ($0.52 per share)

After a three-year hiatus for expansion of the facilities in Dyersville, Iowa, the Field of Dreams Game is back with the Minnesota Twins taking on the Philadelphia Phillies. In the inaugural Field of Dreams Game in 2021, the White Sox and Yankees took advantage of hitter-friendly conditions and park factors to combine for 17 runs. The Cubs and Reds followed that up with a six-run performance in 2022, but those were both sputtering offenses. The Twins are the top-scoring team in the AL this season and the Phillies have scored 28 runs over there last five games despite being shut out once during that span. The model predicts that they combine for 10.1 runs on average and that at least nine runs are scored 62% of the time. Trade the Field of Dreams Game with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Angels vs. Rangers: Walbert Urena 5+ strikeouts ($0.54 per share)

"Walbert Urena has been a pleasant surprise for the pitching-starved Angels. The righty has pitched to a 2.83 ERA (3.39 xERA), with 97 strikeouts in 101.2 innings. He's been especially good at home, with a 2.49 ERA (3.01 FIP) and a 25% K%, while clearing this line in 9/10 starts with at least 70 pitches," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "With no limitations going forward, I love this spot for Urena. The Rangers have really struggled of late, with a 24.5% K% against righties in the 2nd half, while only mustering a .688 OPS. Five Rangers in today's projected lineup have a strikeout rate of 25% or worse against righties over the last 20 games, with seven being worse than league average." Trade Walbert Urena here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

49ers vs. Titans: Tennessee to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.63 per share)

"Titans coach Robert Saleh's first preseason game comes at San Francisco, where he served as defensive coordinator last season and also from 2017-20. While both teams will put more emphasis on Tuesday's joint practice, I'm betting Tennessee will care more about Thursday's game," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "The 49ers scheduled practices for Saturday and Sunday -- important opportunities for relevant players -- while the Titans won't practice again until Monday". Trade Titans vs. 49ers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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