Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Orioles-Phillies, Dodgers-Red Sox, MLB on Saturday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Saturday, including Dodgers vs. Red Sox at 9:10 p.m. ET. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

We've use the SportsLine Projection Model and our MLB experts to craft a trio of MLB picks that make up our Saturday Kalshi best trades. They dove into positions from Orioles vs. Phillies, Cubs vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Red Sox. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Orioles vs. Phillies: Christopher Sanchez 19+ outs NO ($0.58 per share)

Yankees vs. Cubs: More than 6.5 runs scored ($0.48 per share)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Dodgers to win ($0.62 per share)

Orioles vs. Phillies: Christopher Sanchez 19+ outs NO ($0.58 per share)

"I'm going to continue to fade Cristopher Sanchez when given 18.5 outs considering his current form," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "Sanchez has an ERA over 6.0 in the month of July, in addition to struggling away from Citizens Bank Park this season. He's facing a Baltimore lineup that has been above average against opposing southpaw pitchers as well." Trade Phillies vs. Orioles here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Yankees vs. Cubs: More than 6.5 runs scored ($0.48 per share)

The Cubs and Yankees both rank inside the top 10 in the majors in home runs this season, and Chicago is also in the top 10 in batting average. Chicago has scored at least seven runs by itself in four of its last seven games, cracking double digits twice during that stretch. Yankees starter Max Fried has allowed at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts, while Cubs starter David Peterson is 6-7 with a 5.80 ERA this season. SportsLine's proven computer model has these teams combining for 9.1 runs on Saturday night to provide value at this number. Trade Cubs vs. Yankees here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Dodgers to win ($0.62 per share)

"I don't have many life "mantras," but the Dodgers not losing back-to-back home games might be one," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Great win by Boston on Friday night, no doubt. Little bit different going from facing L.A.'s Cole Irvin, who sells Skechers in the offseason and was Friday's primary pitcher (wish I had known that as it wasn't supposed to be him), and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who goes Saturday." Trade Red Sox vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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