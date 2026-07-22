Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Phillies-Dodgers, Braves-Padres, MLB on Wednesday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. With multiple doubleheaders on deck, there are 17 games on the MLB schedule on Wednesday, giving you ample opportunities to claim this Kalshi new user offer. To claim this enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed picks for Phillies vs. Dodgers and Braves vs. Padres. We're also adding a pick for Astros vs. Marlins from the SportsLine Projection Model for our Wednesday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Phillies vs. Dodgers: Los Angeles to win outright ($0.54 per share)

Braves vs. Padres: Manny Machado to hit a home run ($0.19 per share)

Astros vs. Marlins: More than 7.5 runs scored ($0.56 per share)

Phillies vs. Dodgers: Los Angeles to win outright ($0.54 per share)

"Since Eric Lauer was acquired by the Dodgers in May, Los Angeles has won each of his seven appearances. His 2026 ERA in Toronto was 6.69, which has been more than halved (3.12) in L.A. Meanwhile, Aaron Nola has been awful for the Phillies and it's probably getting time for them to cut bait," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Philadelphia has lost 5 of his last 6 starts and the right hander sports a 5.68 ERA this season. I think these trends continue and the Dodgers take the series with a win on Wednesday." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Braves vs. Padres: Manny Machado to hit a home run ($0.19 per share)

"Machado is coming off a two-homer night last night, and we like today's matchup for him to stay hot," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Machado has been very strong against Martin Perez historically, going 7-for-21 (.333 BA) with a 1.005 OPS and one home run. The home run index is an 8 out of 10 at Truist Park today, adding another layer to the case." Trade Padres vs. Braves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Astros vs. Marlins: More than 7.5 runs scored ($0.56 per share)

These two teams combined for 13 runs in the first game of the series and then eight more runs in Game 2 on Tuesday. Now they'll send out two of their better arms in Sandy Alcantara and Peter Lambert, but both have been a bit homer-prone of late. Alcantara has given up a homer in his last two starts and Lambert has given up five homers in his last five starts. The model predicts that Miami and Houston combine for 9.5 runs on average. Trade Marlins vs. Astros here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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