Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Phillies-Nationals, Astros-Blue Jays, MLB on Monday

The supercharged Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There are eight games on the MLB schedule on Monday, including premium matchups like Yankees vs. Cardinals and Cubs vs. Dodgers. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's MLB experts have provided picks for several of tonight's games and we've used picks from Phillies vs. Nationals, Rockies vs. Rays and Astros vs. Blue Jays to generate our best MLB trades for Monday on Kalshi. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Phillies vs. Nationals: Philadelphia to win outright ($0.60 per share)

Rockies vs. Rays: Tampa Bay first five innings ($0.52 per share)

Astros vs. Blue Jays: Yordan Alvarez 2+ total bases ($0.49 per share)

Phillies vs. Nationals: Philadelphia to win outright ($0.60 per share)

"Philly pitcher Aaron Nola is having a very down season, but this is about the Nationals -- who will use a bullpen game Monday -- telling their locker room we aren't pushing for the playoffs on Sunday by trading infielder Luis Garcia to the Yankees," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Garcia is having a huge year, leading the National League in slugging percentage (.560) and batting .283 with 23 home runs, 76 RBI and an .873 OPS. Obviously significantly weakens a Washington lineup that not long ago traded another infielder having a career year in Curtis Mead. Maybe CJ Abrams goes Monday, and this number would really be value. As it is, Washington has lost five straight." Trade Nationals vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rockies vs. Rays: Tampa Bay first five innings ($0.52 per share)

"Michael Lorenzen, 34, remains one of MLB's worst pitchers. At Coors Field, he's 1-4 with an 8.34 ERA in 10 starts. He ranks near the bottom in a slew of advanced metrics. On Monday he faces a frustrated Rays lineup that has scored 14 runs in its last eight games, including just three in a weekend series against the White Sox," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Current Rays' batters own a 1.079 OPS against Lorenzen. Whether Ian Seymour (2 runs allowed in his last 10.2 innings, 0.91 WHIP over his last seven outings) starts or follows an opener, I like the Rays to lead after five." Trade Rays vs. Rockies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Astros vs. Blue Jays: Yordan Alvarez 2+ total bases ($0.49 per share)

"In nine games at Daikin Park since the All-Star Break, Yordan Alvarez has reached at least two total bases in each of them. Dating back to the beginning of July, he's hit this prop in 12 of his last 13 games at home. Alvarez is hitting a Ted Williams-esque .379 at home which is truly unbelievable," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Shane Bieber is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Monday but even if he doesn't (due to it being trade deadline day), I don't see the Blue Jays' staff slowing down the American League MVP favorite." Trade Blue Jays vs. Astros here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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