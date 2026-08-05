Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Phillies-Nationals, Mariners-Tigers, MLB on Wednesday

The supercharged Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. Wednesday's MLB schedule is the perfect time to take advantage. There are 15 games tonday, including high-profile matchups like Yankees vs. Cardinals and Red Sox vs. White Sox. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's MLB experts and the SportsLine Projection Model have provided MLB picks for several of tonight's games to create our Wednesday MLB best trades on Kalshi. They include selections from Guardians vs. Mets, Phillies vs. Nationals and Mariners vs. Tigers. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Guardians vs. Mets: New York to lead after first five innings ($0.44 per share)

Phillies vs. Nationals: Washington to win ($0.39 per share)

Mariners vs. Tigers: Seattle to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.40 per share)

Guardians vs. Mets: New York to lead after first five innings ($0.44 per share)

"Christian Scott has elite pitching metrics, recording a 108 Stuff+ and 106 Pitching+, compared to Tanner Bibee's below-average 98 Stuff+ and 99 Pitching+. Scott has a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 18.6% K-BB rate, while Bibee has fallen to an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% K-BB rate," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "Cleveland's current roster has just a .135 expected batting average against Scott's four-seam/sweeper mix, while Mets hitters have a .259 xBA and .426 expected slugging percentage against Bibee's primary pitches. Bibee has thrown 100 and 107 pitches in his last two starts-the first time he has done so this season. He gave up seven earned runs after throwing 104 pitches in May." Trade Mets vs. Guardians here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Phillies vs. Nationals: Washington to win ($0.39 per share)

The Nationals were on the verge of playoff contention in late-July, but a losing streak led to a fire sale at the MLB Trade Deadline. They've now lost seven in a row and Wednesday starter Jake Irvin sports a 5.56 ERA on the season. However, Phillies starter Andrew Painter has been even worse, as he carries a 6.72 ERA on the season into tonight's matchups. The model predicts that the Nationals win in 40% of simulations. Trade Nationals vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Mariners vs. Tigers: Seattle to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.40 per share)

"Bryan Woo has the most dramatic home / road splits of any pitcher in baseball. At home, he's 6-0 with a 2.20 ERA. On the road, Woo is 1-8 with a 6.71 ERA," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "The Mariners have won 6 of his 8 home starts by multiple runs. Against a Tigers team that is packing it in for the year, look for the Mariners to win by at least two runs on Wednesday night." Trade Tigers vs. Mariners here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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