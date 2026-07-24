Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Phillies-Yankees, Giants-Angels, MLB betting on Friday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There is a full slate of MLB action on Friday and the WNBA 3-Point Contest. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed three picks from Phillies vs. Yankees, Diamondbacks vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Angels as part of our Friday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Phillies vs. Yankees: Jesus Luzardo 8+ strikeouts ($0.49 per share)

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals: Arizona wins by more than 1.5 runs NO ($0.59 per share)

Giants vs. Angels: Logan Webb 19+ outs recorded ($0.52 per share)

Phillies vs. Yankees: Jesus Luzardo 8+ strikeouts ($0.49 per share)

"The Bronx Bombers are likely to use a righty heavy order against him, but I'm not sure it matters being they still have to kind of force feed at least a few lefties in there," SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca said. "Regardless, Luzardo has been good against both side of the plate and is running a 15% swinging strike rate and 114 Stuff+ metric over the last month. The Yankees on the other hand own the league's highest strikeout rate and 3rd-lowest OPS against southpaw pitchers in that same time. They're struggling and when Luzardo is on, his stuff is elite for strikeouts, and he projects for at least six innings here." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals: Arizona wins by more than 1.5 runs NO ($0.59 per share)

"This screams against Arizona having had to fly to St. Louis (kudos on that win, that burned) for a one-off makeup game last night and then off to D.C.," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The Nats were off Thursday and I don't even need an outright win." Trade Nationals vs. Diamondbacks here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Giants vs. Angels: Logan Webb 19+ outs recorded ($0.52 per share)

"In his last seven home starts for the Giants (excluding Opening Day against the Yankees), Logan Webb has thrown at least 7 innings in six of them," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "And it's not as if he even needs to pitch well for manager Tony Vitello to leave him in the game. Against Toronto on July 8th, Webb gave up five runs in the first inning and still managed to throw an additional six frames. Current Angels hitters are batting a collective 8-for-33 against Webb (.242 average), so I believe San Francisco's ace will once again find a way to pitch deep into the game against them on Friday night." Trade Angels vs. Giants here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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