Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Pirates-Diamondbacks, Phillies-Marlins, MLB on Monday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There are 12 games on the MLB schedule on Monday, leaving you with several opportunities to claim this Kalshi sign-up bonus. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed picks for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks, Marlins vs. Phillies and Nationals vs. Blue Jays as part of our Monday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Nationals vs. Blue Jays: C.J. Abrams 2+ total bases ($0.51 per share)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks: Arizona to win outright ($0.47 per share)

Marlins vs. Phillies: Zach Wheeler 19+ outs recorded ($0.38 per share)

Nationals vs. Blue Jays: C.J. Abrams 2+ total bases ($0.51 per share)

"Who would've predicted C.J. Abrams to lead the Major Leagues in RBIs on July 27th? Definitely not me! But the Nationals' shortstop and cleanup hitter has been on an incredible tear since the All-Star Break, having totaled 19 hits including 7 home runs in nine games," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "He has hit for at least two total bases in seven straight games and 8 of 9 since the break. Expect Abrams to continue to cook on Monday against future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, who returns from the Injured List to face his former team." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks: Arizona to win outright ($0.47 per share)

"Arizona has dropped two straight but prior to that had won 10 of 12, and the offense is hitting, scoring six-plus runs in six of the last nine games. The Pirates' bats have cooled a bit, scoring 8 in a win over the Cubs on Sunday but had two runs over the prior three games. Mitch Keller vs. Merrill Kelly look similar overall, but look closer," SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson said. "Kelly in July is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA and he's been far better on the road this season. Keller in July is 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA and he's been far worse at home." Trade Diamondbacks vs. Pirates here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Marlins vs. Phillies: Zach Wheeler 19+ outs recorded ($0.38 per share)

"The Phillies have to travel after a Sunday night game but they get Zack Wheeler on the mound and I think the better bet here is on Wheeler to continue being really good rather than the offense booming tonight," SportsLine MLB prop expert Angelo Magliocca said. "The Philly bullpen got off easy last night with it being a blow out and they needed it after being a bit overworked with some 'sickness' in the clubhouse over the past few days. Miami doesn't see a ton of pitches and has produced just a .630 OPS vs. righties during the last couple weeks of struggles, ranking as a bottom-five offense in that time. If Wheeler is going well, I think Don Mattingly leaves him in for the 7th." Trade Phillies vs. Marlins here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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