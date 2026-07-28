Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Rays-Rangers, Phillies-Marlins, MLB trading on Tuesday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. All 30 MLB teams will play on Tuesday, with games like Cubs-Cardinals and Yankees-White Sox. Plenty of games on the MLB schedule means plenty of opportunities to claim this Kalshi sign-up bonus. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed picks for Tigers vs. Orioles, Rays vs. Rangers and Marlins vs. Phillies as part of our Tuesday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Tigers vs. Orioles: Detroit to win outright ($0.58 per share)

Rays vs. Rangers: Tampa Bay to win outright ($0.61 per share)

Marlins vs. Phillies: Bryce Harper to homer ($0.16 per share)

Tigers vs. Orioles: Detroit to win outright ($0.58 per share)

"After losing the first game of this three game series against the Orioles on Monday, I like the Tigers to bounce back behind second-year pitcher Troy Melton. The right hander has started ten games for Detroit and owns a 5-1 record with a sparkling 1.95 ERA," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "The Tigers are 8-2 in Melton's starts this season and he has only surrendered more than two runs once. I'm also just fine fading Dean Kremer, who has posted a 5.06 ERA and is 1-3 in six 2026 starts for Baltimore." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rays vs. Rangers: Tampa Bay to win outright ($0.61 per share)

"Possible AL playoff preview between division leaders. After a rough start out of the All-Star break, the Rays are rolling again and come off a home sweep of Cleveland to improve to an astounding 38-15 at the Trop. Tampa Bay was off Monday to reset the bullpen, etc," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Wish it were someone other than Griffin Jax pitching tonight, but he has been better at home. The Rangers had to play Monday and used their two highest-leverage relievers in a home win over Seattle. Tonight's pitcher Cal Quantrill is the definition of mediocre and has a 5.50 ERA this month. Texas is a game under .500 away." Trade Diamondbacks vs. Pirates here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Marlins vs. Phillies: Bryce Harper to homer ($0.16 per share)

"Bryce Harper has the platoon advantage against right-handed Sandy Alcantara and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, boasting a .283 average with a .997 OPS in 273 PA, with 19 of his 22 HRs coming off right-handed pitching this season. Sandy Alcantara has surrendered 4 home runs over his last 2 starts, including 1 multi-homer outing," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Harper has been an absolute menace against Alcantara historically, going 15-for-46 (.326 BA) with a 1.030 OPS and 3 home runs." Trade Phillies vs. Marlins here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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