Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Rays-White Sox, Astros-Rangers, MLB trading on Friday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There are 15 games on the MLB schedule on Friday, including Rays vs. White Sox and Astros vs. Rangers. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

We've use the SportsLine Projection Model and our MLB experts to craft a trio of MLB picks that make up our Friday Kalshi best trades. They dove into positions from Rays vs. White Sox, Astros vs. Rangers and Rockies vs. Royals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Rays vs. White Sox: Tampa Bay to win ($0.58 per share)

Astros vs. Rangers: Yordan Alvarez to hit a home run ($0.27 per share)

Rockies vs. Royals: More than 11.5 runs scored NO ($0.54 per share)

Rays vs. White Sox: Tampa Bay to win ($0.58 per share)

"The only thing giving me pause here is that the Rays used a bunch of bullpen yesterday and they are likely without closer Bryan Baker after he threw 50 pitches over the last two days," SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca said. "Besides that, everything else lines up here for the Rays to get a win tonight. The White Sox had to expend a bunch of their own bullpen over the last two days, and played a long game in Chicago yesterday before traveling to Tampa. The Rays stay home where they have an astonishing 40-16 record, while the White Sox are just 23-30 on the road. Nick Martinez has limited hard contact and production, more so against lefties, and Erick Fedde has allowed 14 home runs to righties in 45 innings." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Astros vs. Rangers: Yordan Alvarez to hit a home run ($0.27 per share)

"Nathan Eovaldi throws his splitter 37% of the time, his curveball 22%, and his split-finger 13% of the time. Yordan Alvarez excels against all three pitch types, posting lofty slugging numbers," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Eovaldi has allowed the sixth-most home runs (22) this season. In his career, Alvarez is batting .480 with two doubles and two home runs in 25 at-bats against the veteran pitcher. The slugger went 0-for-4 on Wednesday and had Thursday off. Eovaldi has surrendered the sixth-most home runs (22) this season. The Rangers' bullpen enters this game severely taxed, having thrown 225 pitches over the past five days. Big night for Yordan and the Astros at Daikin Park. I have a feeling Alvarez goes yard in his first at-bat." Trade Rangers vs. Astros here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rockies vs. Royals: More than 11.5 runs scored NO ($0.54 per share)

"This should not be 11.5 with two meh offensive teams and not terrible starting pitchers," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "And it's actually pitching weather in Denver (65 degrees at first pitch, winds in at 16 mph -- it's already winter there practically." Trade Royals vs. Rockies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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