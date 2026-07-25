Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Red Sox-Blue Jays, Yankees-Phillies, MLB on Saturday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There is another full slate of MLB games on Saturday, including matchups like Red Sox vs. Blue Jays and Yankees vs. Phillies. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed three picks from Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, Angels vs. Giants and Phillies vs. Yankees as part of our Saturday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

Giants vs. Angels: Giants to win ($0.56 per share)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Red Sox to win ($0.52 per share)

Phillies vs. Yankees: Phillies to win ($0.48 per share)

Giants vs. Angels: Giants to win ($0.56 per share)

"It's the second game of a weekend series between two teams who expect to be open for business over the next week before the trade deadline," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Expect these two rosters to look a lot different come next Saturday. In the meantime, Robbie Ray is 5-1 at home for the Giants with a 2.44 ERA (as compared to a 4.35 ERA away from Oracle Park). Ryan Johnson is 0-3 with a 7.44 road ERA for the Angels. I'll back the home team in a Saturday matinee after Friday night's game ended late into the night." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Red Sox to win ($0.52 per share)

"With a 12-1 record and a 2.48 ERA, Sonny Gray has been elite for the Red Sox, who have turned their season around in July," Cohen said. "The veteran right hander has thrown five straight starts of at least 6 innings pitched and one earned run or less. Not to mention, the Red Sox are 16-1 in their last 17 games, while the Blue Jays' season is all but over with a disappointing 47-57 record. Look for Boston to clinch the weekend series with another victory at home on Saturday afternoon." Trade Blue Jays vs. Red Sox here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Phillies vs. Yankees: Phillies to win ($0.48 per share)

"Before joining the Phillies organization, Brian Keller spent six years climbing through the New York Yankees' minor league system. He has put together a strong minor league resume, posting a 3.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 616 strikeouts over 593 2/3 innings," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "This year, Keller has continued to impress, pitching to a 2.09 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and recording 41 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. Ryan Weathers has a 4.40 ERA and a 4.56 expected ERA. He has already logged a career-high 102 1/3 innings this season. The Phillies have fared well against Weathers in the past, hitting .368 with a 1.426 OPS in 36 career at-bats. Kyle Schwarber is 3-for-6 with a double and two home runs." Trade Yankees vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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