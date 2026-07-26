Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Spence vs. Tszyu in Sydney on Saturday

Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu are both former world champions and the two fighters will go head-to-head on Saturday in Sydney, giving you a chance to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET with ring walks for Spence vs. Tszyu scheduled estimated to begin at around midnight ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

The latest Kalshi pricing lists Spence at $0.59 per share to win and Tszyu at $0.41 per share. You can also trade event contracts for the three fights on the undercard, with Stephen Fulton vs. Liam Wilson, Ahmad Reda vs. Paul Fleming and Ivan Actis vs. Callum Peters all preceding Tszyu vs. Spence.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Spence vs. Tszyu boxing preview

The Spence vs. Tszyu undercard was originally supposed to feature former two-weight world champion Jermall Charlo, but he was denied a visa to Australia and his fight was cancelled. Now there are three fights on the the undercard, but the super-featherweight title eliminator between Fulton and Wilson is the only one Kalshi is currently offering a market on. Fulton is priced at $0.63 per share to win and Wilson is $0.37 per share.

In the main event, Spence is coming off a three-year layoff after suffering his first loss ever in a superfight against Terence Crawford on July 29, 2023. Crawford won that matchup via TKO to take the WBA, WBC and IBF welterweight titles off Spence. He's now 28-1 in his career with 22 wins via knockout.

Meanwhile, Tszyu scored a unanimous decision victory over Denis Nurja in April to improve to 27-3 in his career. He won his first 24 bouts as a professional and was a WBO light middleweight champion, but has lost three of his last six fights. Trade Saturday's Spence vs. Tszyu fight with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.