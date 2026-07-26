Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Tigers-Royals, Yankees-Phillies, MLB predictions Sunday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. There is another full slate of MLB games on Sunday, including Yankees vs. Phillies and Royals vs. Tigers. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's MLB experts have revealed picks from Tigers vs. Royals, Mets vs. Dodgers and Phillies vs. Yankees as part of our Sunday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Sunday

Tigers vs. Royals: Framber Valdez to record 16+ outs ($0.81 per share)

Mets vs. Dodgers: Los Angeles to win by more than 1.5 runs NO ($0.53 per share)

Phillies vs. Yankees: Philadelphia to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.45 per share)

Tigers vs. Royals: Framber Valdez to record 16+ outs ($0.81 per share)

"Coming off a brutal outing against the Cubs, I like Framber Valdez to rebound against the Royals today. The lefty has cleared this outs line in 5/8 full starts at home, and he gets a prime matchup against the Royals," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Kansas City has some pretty stark home/road splits against lefties this season, with a .677 OPS on the road, compared to .738 at home. Without their two best right-handed hitters (Bobby Witt and Maikel Garcia), I like the Tigers southpaw to finish six innings today." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Mets vs. Dodgers: Los Angeles to win by more than 1.5 runs NO ($0.53 per share)

"Feels like a major intangibles spot against the Dodgers as they have been on the road -- on the East Coast -- since the All-Star break ended. Guys ready to get home. And it's their weak link of the rotation in Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 5.13). The bullpen is quite taxed," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "New York's Freddy Peralta has been a massive disappointment, but one dominant start against a good team like L.A, and all of a sudden his free-agent value goes up a bit. Quite possibly his last start with NYM before being traded. And he will be traded." Trade Dodgers vs. Mets here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Phillies vs. Yankees: Philadelphia to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.45 per share)

"Cy Young hopeful Cristopher Sanchez pitches on Sunday night as the Phillies try to avoid being swept at home by the Yankees. Will Warren goes for the Bronx Bombers and while he hasn't been great (4.00 ERA, 1.37 WHIP), he's been serviceable many times in his 19 starts," SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca said. "Besides the pitching mismatch and the Phillies looking to salvage a game, Cody Bellinger pulled his hammy last night and is not only out for Sunday but likely at least a couple of weeks with an IL stint looming. With the Yankees already winning two in this series, and using a bunch of bullpen the last couple days to do it, they would be shorthanded even before losing Bellinger." Trade Yankees vs. Phillies here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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