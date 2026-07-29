Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for trading 2026-27 AFC champion in pro football markets

Training camps are open and you can already trade on the NFL with Kalshi pro football prediction markets, while also using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn up to $500 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades. The 2027 AFC Championship Game winner market has already done over $2.6 million in trading volume and the Buffalo Bills are currently the trading favorites at $0.15 per share, but you can trade on any of the 16 teams in the conference. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time in four years in 2025, fired long-time head coach John Harbaugh and haven't won the AFC in 13 years. However, they still find themselves trading at the second-highest price ($0.13) in the AFC as NFL training camps open. A healthy Lamar Jackson is a big part of the reason why, as the two-time NFL MVP is playing the best football of his career when healthy over the last three seasons.

The markets have generally shown trust in proven superstar quarterbacks this offseason, as Josh Allen's Bills, Jackson's Ravens and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs ($0.12) are the top three trading options. Kansas City is coming off a 6-11 season in 2025, but had won the AFC in five of the previous six seasons. Mahomes is recovering from a late-season torn ACL, but might be available for the season opener and traders aren't willing to count out this generation's gold standard for QB play.

The Los Angeles Chargers are also trading at $0.12 per share, as Jim Harbaugh has led the franchise to 11-win seasons and playoff appearances in each of his first two seasons at the helm. Justin Herbert is still yet to win a playoff game as he enters his seventh season, but can he launch himself into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks by finally making a deep postseason run? Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.15 Kansas City $0.14 Baltimore $0.13 Los Angeles C $0.12 Denver $0.12 New England $0.10 Cincinnati $0.10 Houston $0.08 Jacksonville $0.08 Indianapolis $0.04 Las Vegas $0.03 Pittsburgh $0.03 Cleveland $0.02 Tennessee $0.02 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.