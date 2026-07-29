Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 NL Cy Young prediction markets

There are only a couple of months left in the MLB season and season-long baseball markets are still a great way to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn up to $500 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades. There's been nearly $2.8 million in trading volume on which pitcher will win the 2026 NL Cy Young award and the field of realistic candidates continues to narrow as we get deeper and deeper into the year. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of up to a $500 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2026 NL Cy Young Kalshi trading preview

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball this season and the emergence of 24-year-old right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has been a big reason why. The flamethrower threw 66 fastballs that averaged 102.8 mph in his most recent start against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, striking out 11 of the first 12 batters he face in the process. He leads the MLB in ERA (1.65) and strikeouts (185) and is now the prohibitive trading favorite at $0.78 per share to win the NL Cy Young.

However, it only takes a couple of rough outing for a starting pitcher's numbers to unravel and there are still several other NL hurlers that are still in the conversation. Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez still leads the NL in pitching WAR (5.5) and he's priced at $0.09 per share to win the award, while 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale has a 2.19 ERA and is priced at $0.07 per share to win for the second time in three seasons.

Cincinnati Reds righty Chase Burns has also been lights out this season, posting a 2.42 ERA with 124 strikeouts over 107 2/3 innings in his first full MLB season. Burns is priced at $0.03 per share to win the 2026 NL Cy Young. Phillies righty Zach Wheeler ($0.04), Dodgers righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($0.02) and 2025 NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes of the Pirates ($0.02) are the only other NL pitchers priced at higher than a penny per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.