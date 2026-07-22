Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for trading 2026-27 NFC champion in pro football markets

Kalshi football markets are already open and you can already trade on the 2027 NFC Championship winner while using Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn up to a $500 trading bonus after making $25 worth of trades. Seattle is the reigning NFC champion and is priced at $0.11 per share to repeat and Philadelphia is priced at $0.10 per share two seasons removed from winning the conference. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

Despite Seattle and Philadelphia having been the two most recent NFC champions, Los Angeles is the heavy trading favorite at $0.25 per share as we head towards training camp. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford guided L.A. to the title game last season and fell just short against Seattle, but added former all-pro defenders Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie during the offseason. There are also rumors that former defensive player of the year Aaron Donald could come out of retirement to join them.

Chicago was in the best of the rest category in Ben Johnson's first season at the helm. Former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams led a miraculous comeback in the NFC Wild Card round against Green Bay and then nearly staged another come-from-behind win against Los Angles in the divisional round. Kalshi prices Chicago at $0.08 per share to win the NFC.

Washington is two seasons removed from making it to the NFC Championship Game in Jayden Daniels' rookie season. He missed 10 games last year and the franchise finished with a disappointing 5-12 record. However, Daniels appears healthy heading into training camp and his No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin is also in good shape after missing seven games last year. Washington is priced at $0.05 per share to win the conference. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.